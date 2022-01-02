AUSTIN - Timothy J. December 31, 2021, beloved husband of Shelly; dear father of Victoria (Richard) Burke and Jake Austin; loving son of the late Robert and Mildred (Kirsch) Austin; brother of Robert Jr., Charles and the late Michael and Daniel Austin; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St. on Wednesday 4-7 PM (Funeral Prayers at 6:30 PM. The family kindly requests masks). Tim worked at FedEx for over 20 years, and Tim's family would like to thank the FedEx family for all their constant support. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.
My condolences to the Austin Family. I was a co-worker of Tims at Fedex and always enjoyed our conversations. Such a genuine guy. He will be missed. Thinking of all of you during this difficult time.
Lynn Cain
Work
January 5, 2022
So sorry to hear about Tim. I knew him for many years at FedEx and he was always helpful and knowledgeable. We would chat often in the hallways. I've uploaded a picture of the FTN gang including Tim holding the flag for one of our FedEx Cares drives. I'm the one wearing the jester hat on the left. I will remember Tim fondly.
Monica Neuwirt
Work
January 5, 2022
I will miss Tim the archivist and story teller who kept us looking back at our past through retrieval of old photos and family movies of generations of Austins. My favorite was a movie of a party for Grandpa and Grandma Austin. I had never met Grandpa in my lifetime. Grandma and Grandpa were such a fun loving couple smooching while their grown-up kids looked on and smiled including my dad, Lew, and mom, Ruth. What a gift Tim gave me.
Condolences to his family: Shelly, Victoria and Jake. May you Rest In Peace Tim.
Nancy
Nancy Austin
January 4, 2022
Mr. Austin was a great man who always encouraged others to give of themselves. Thank you for all you did for the young men at Canisius High School. AMDG
Mr. Ronald Ahrens
January 3, 2022
We're so sorry to hear of cousin Tim's passing. He was a wonderful, and kind man.
Art Kirsch and family
Family
January 3, 2022
My deepest sympathy and prayers goes out to Tim's family.
Zanetta Wheeler
Work
January 3, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Angie Brooder
Work
January 3, 2022
In loving memory of a special guy. We will love you and miss you always.
Sheila Biles
Work
January 3, 2022
My deepest condolences to Tim family and friends.
Eddy Deabreu
January 3, 2022
Tim was my buddy my friend my neighbor, my family. Tim and I sat on the porch or played in the street, walked to school, rode our bikes and his horse we shared everything kids did growing up. I watched him streak down the street when that fad was in. Tim was brave in his own way, this silly tall kid I felt very protected with him. Tim was my go to guy he listened to my dreams, we had childhood secrets, we talked about what we wanted in life. Those childhood memories are priceless. Tim I miss you
Cindy Catania
Family
January 2, 2022
Tim and I worked together at Empire of America in the 1980's. He was always a very kind and friendly guy. My condolences to his family and friends.
Thomas Bachorczyk
Work
January 2, 2022
With sympathy, strength, and love.
Karen Stendardi
Work
January 2, 2022
Sad sad news. I am so very sorry for your loss Shelly, Victoria and Jake. Tim was a super great guy and such a devoted family man. Always our " go to guy" when there were any questions regarding our family history. He had such a big heart. Praying you all find comfort in all your many wonderful cherished memories.