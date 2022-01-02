Tim was my buddy my friend my neighbor, my family. Tim and I sat on the porch or played in the street, walked to school, rode our bikes and his horse we shared everything kids did growing up. I watched him streak down the street when that fad was in. Tim was brave in his own way, this silly tall kid I felt very protected with him. Tim was my go to guy he listened to my dreams, we had childhood secrets, we talked about what we wanted in life. Those childhood memories are priceless. Tim I miss you

Cindy Catania Family January 2, 2022