PRZEPIORA - Vincent M.Entered into rest on March 13, 2022, at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Sharon (nee Rouleau); dear father of Lynda (Timothy) Pawlak, Deborah (John) Graham, Kevin Przepiora, and Timothy Przepiora; stepfather of Sharlene (Ricardo) Stoklosa, Keith (Tammy) Stoklosa, and Marlene (Robert) Attardo; loving grandfather of 9 grandchildren; brother of Barbara (late Francis) Wojciechowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mr. Przepiora retired in 2002 from Dunlop Tire after 33 years of service. He was also a past member of the Frank L. Gierlach Post and Doyle Volunteer Hose Company #1. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, April 23rd, at 10 AM, in Queen of Heaven R.C. Church, 4223 Seneca St., West Seneca. Leave condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com