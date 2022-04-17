PRZEPIORA - Vincent M.
Entered into rest on March 13, 2022, at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Sharon (nee Rouleau); dear father of Lynda (Timothy) Pawlak, Deborah (John) Graham, Kevin Przepiora, and Timothy Przepiora; stepfather of Sharlene (Ricardo) Stoklosa, Keith (Tammy) Stoklosa, and Marlene (Robert) Attardo; loving grandfather of 9 grandchildren; brother of Barbara (late Francis) Wojciechowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mr. Przepiora retired in 2002 from Dunlop Tire after 33 years of service. He was also a past member of the Frank L. Gierlach Post and Doyle Volunteer Hose Company #1. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, April 23rd, at 10 AM, in Queen of Heaven R.C. Church, 4223 Seneca St., West Seneca. Leave condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.