HILL - Wayne P.
September 22, 2020, age 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in his Williamsville home. Devoted husband of 47 years to Catherine Cleveland Hill; beloved father of Michael (Scott Nuwer-Hill) Hill, and Jonathan (Kelly nee Sanfilippo) Hill; loving grandfather of Elijah, Seth, Vincent, and Luca; special uncle of Gillian Cleveland; brother of Samuel (Roberta) Queer, Sharon (John) Tewey, Gerald (Luann) Queer, Christine (James) Healy, Kathleen (late John) Pangallo, Beverly (Ronald) Henderson, Carol (Terry) Archambeault, Richard (Deborah) Queer; brother-in-law of Etta (Donald) Storm, Elizabeth Cleveland and Scott (Lisa) Cleveland; son of the late Samuel and Ruth Queer; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Wayne was an integral part of S & H Machine Co. for 43 years. He belonged to WNYBOWS, WNY Certified Football Officials, and Niagara Frontier Lacrosse Officials Association. Wayne refereed high school and recreational sports (Amherst Youth Basketball) for over 25 years. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Melanoma Clinic at Roswell Park Cancer Institute, especially Dr. Marc Ernstoff. Also, we deeply appreciate Hospice Team Four and On Call Staff for the compassionate, loving care they provided Wayne. Donations in Wayne's name may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute or Hospice & Palliative Care of Buffalo. A private family service will be held. A Celebration of Wayne's life will be held at a date to be determined. Arrangements by the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Condolences may be shared online at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com