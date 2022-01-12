Menu
William "Willie" BRUNETTO
BRUNETTO - William "Willie"
Age 39, of Amherst, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston. Willie was born on October 16, 1982, in Kenmore, NY, he is the son of John Brunetto and Bonnie Olsen. Willie was the owner and operator of Brunetto Remodeling. He enjoyed fishing, snowboarding, and was known for his favorite saying, "I'm here for will time not a long time." He is survived by two daughters, Natalie Brunetto and Lillian Brunetto; his father John Brunetto and mother Bonnie Olsen; his sister, Wendy (Brian) Taylor; nephews, Dylan and Corey Zutell; and dear friend, Denise DePasquale. He is also survived by many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Friday, January 14, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston, 505 Cayuga St., Lewiston, NY, with Rev. Ronald Haefer officiating. Flowers are gratefully declined. Arrangements entrusted to HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES INC. Please visit hardisonfuneralhomes.com


