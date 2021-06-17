WARREN - William Lee "Willie"
Our beloved entered into eternal rest on June 13, 2021 at Buffalo General Medical Center at the age of 85. Willie journeyed from Tuskegee, Alabama to Buffalo, New York in the early 1950's. Young, gifted and black, Willie was seeking a new horizon. A husband of 55 years, he mourned the passing of his wife, Bobbie J. Warren on March 21, 2021. Loving father of the late LaWeldon Warren, Marcus (Carmen), and Nicholas (Allison). He also leaves to cherish his memories in the hearts of his grandchildren that he adored, LaWeldon Jr., Nicholas Jr., Mason and Madison. Visitation will be held Friday, June 18, 2021, 4PM - 7PM at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, where the family will receive friends Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11AM. A Homegoing Service will follow at 12 Noon. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Condolences and memories can be shared online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 17, 2021.