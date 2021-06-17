Menu
William Lee "Willie" WARREN
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
WARREN - William Lee "Willie"
Our beloved entered into eternal rest on June 13, 2021 at Buffalo General Medical Center at the age of 85. Willie journeyed from Tuskegee, Alabama to Buffalo, New York in the early 1950's. Young, gifted and black, Willie was seeking a new horizon. A husband of 55 years, he mourned the passing of his wife, Bobbie J. Warren on March 21, 2021. Loving father of the late LaWeldon Warren, Marcus (Carmen), and Nicholas (Allison). He also leaves to cherish his memories in the hearts of his grandchildren that he adored, LaWeldon Jr., Nicholas Jr., Mason and Madison. Visitation will be held Friday, June 18, 2021, 4PM - 7PM at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, where the family will receive friends Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11AM. A Homegoing Service will follow at 12 Noon. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Condolences and memories can be shared online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc.
995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY
Jun
19
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc.
995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY
Jun
19
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc.
995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
For we Understand your sense of loss and miss your loved one, too.
Linder Warren Yancy
Family
June 17, 2021
RIP my auto repairman
Barbara Clark
Friend
June 17, 2021
This is a great man a visionary a man committed to the uplift of his community and its people. A man of valor. RIP!!!
James Payne
Friend
June 17, 2021
