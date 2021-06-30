Daniel James "Dan" Doughty

Daniel James "Dan" Doughty, died June 28 in Eau Claire, WI at the age of 88.

Dan is survived by his wife, Teresa and children: Doug (Kathy) Doughty, Danette (Dennis) Smith, Dave (Kim) Doughty, Donovan (Sonja) Doughty; grandchildren: Laura, Emily, Colin, Maggie, Kathryn, Ben, Justin, Josh, Kaitlin, Hanna, Rebecca; great-grandchildren: Elizabeth, Caleb, Lydia, Nolan, Iris, Jacob, Logan, Madison, Louie. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Ruth and Royal "Herb" Doughty; brothers: Sam, Hal, Paul Doughty; sisters: Merel Daniels, and Nathalie Swienton.

Dan was born on June 23, 1933 in Ladysmith, WI to Herb and Ruth (Black). He attended the Ladysmith schools and began his military career with the Air Force Reserve in 1952. In 1953 he entered active duty as an Aviation Cadet. A year later he was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant and received his pilot wings.

Over the years he served at numerous bases throughout the U.S., as well as in North Africa, Japan, Thailand and Vietnam. He was a Fighter Pilot, Instructor Pilot and Reconnaissance Pilot and flew a variety of high performance jet aircraft including the F- 86 Saber and the RF – 101 VooDoo.

On April 2, 1966, while on his 170th combat mission Dan was shot down while over North Vietnam and was taken prisoner. He would spend the next, nearly seven years as a POW. In February, 1973, following the Paris Peace Accords he was repatriated.

After a three year tour with the Air Training Headquarters in San Antonio, Texas, he retired from active duty. Dan returned to Wisconsin and continued flying for the next 15 years as a Charter Pilot at the Eau Claire airport.

Dan and his wife of 64 years, Terry, now live in the town of Seymour. They have four grown children and 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, July 3, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 3220 Monroe St., Eau Claire. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Olaf Catholic Church with Fr. James Kurzynski officiating. Internment will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery near Spooner, WI. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dan's life.

Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lenmarkfh.com.