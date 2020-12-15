Doris Mae Hetke

BOYD -- Doris Mae Hetke, 80, passed peacefully at her home in Boyd, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

Doris is survived by her son, Nels (Tabatha) Peterson of Cadott; her daughter-in-law, Kathy Peterson of Chippewa Falls; her stepchildren, Bonnie Boro of California, Tami Hetke of California, Patricia (Kenneth) Zickefoose of Cadott, Sherry Brisina of Washington, Donald Jr. of Chippewa Falls, Robert Hetke of Eau Claire; brother, Claude (Jelaine) Barquist of Rock Dam, sister, Carol Hedrington of Eau Claire, brother, James Wood of Chippewa Falls; seven grandchildren; and many stepgrandchildren; stepgreat-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Doris Hetke is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Hetke; mother, Barbra Wood; father, Claude Barquist Sr.; sons, David Peterson and Roger Gavin; stepdaughter, Donna Karlen; brothers, Richard Barquist and Albert Hakes; sisters, Betty Barquist and Donna Witkus; special cousin, Edwin Dierich.

Doris Hetke was born Aug. 24, 1940, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Claude and Barbra (Hakes) Barquist. She grew up in the Bateman area and later resided in Boyd. Doris was a member of the Baptist Church and later on in life she studied the Bible faithfully on her own.

Doris was a homemaker for the majority of her life. She loved to cook, bake, make crafts, plant gardens, and sew. Doris loved to share and teach many of these traits to her family and friends. She loved raising animals of all sorts and was very close to each and every one of them. Doris also had quite the green thumb for house plants. She could nurture any plant back to life with a little extra love. One of Doris's favorite things in her later years, was to sit with family and friends while enjoying a cup of coffee and talking about the good ole days. She has shared many stories which will be kept close to the hearts of her family and friends.

A special thanks to all those that provided care to Doris, during her battle with cancer. There were so many special people who reached out and touched Doris's heart and supported her family. We will be forever grateful.

Due to the pandemic a celebration of life to honor of Doris will be held at a later date.

Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service Cadott.