Jeffrey T. Dejno

EAU CLAIRE - Jeffrey T. Dejno, 51, of Eau Claire, died suddenly on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at his residence.

Jeff was born September 21, 1969 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Raymond and Bette (Hilger) Dejno. He graduated from Chi-Hi in 1987. Jeff served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps and graduated from St. Cloud University with a degree in accounting. He was employed at Wipfli LLP as a CPA.

Jeff is survived by his parents, Ray and Bette Dejno of Chippewa Falls; sisters: Melissa (Brett) Anderson of River Falls and Brenda Dejno of Chippewa Falls; fiance, Shawnee Partain and her daughters: Kassidy, Evelyn and Aurora all of Eau Claire; nephew, Logan Anderson; and nieces: Mackenna and Cicely Anderson; aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Jeff was preceded in death by his grandparents, Valeria and Thomas Dejno, Sr, and Ruth and Harry Hilger; and niece, Emory Anderson.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 8 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman of St. Charles Church will be officiating Interment will be in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 8 at the funeral home.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com