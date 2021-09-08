Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Chippewa Herald
The Chippewa Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeffrey T. Dejno
FUNERAL HOME
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
420 Bay Street
Chippewa Falls, WI

Jeffrey T. Dejno

EAU CLAIRE - Jeffrey T. Dejno, 51, of Eau Claire, died suddenly on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at his residence.

Jeff was born September 21, 1969 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Raymond and Bette (Hilger) Dejno. He graduated from Chi-Hi in 1987. Jeff served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps and graduated from St. Cloud University with a degree in accounting. He was employed at Wipfli LLP as a CPA.

Jeff is survived by his parents, Ray and Bette Dejno of Chippewa Falls; sisters: Melissa (Brett) Anderson of River Falls and Brenda Dejno of Chippewa Falls; fiance, Shawnee Partain and her daughters: Kassidy, Evelyn and Aurora all of Eau Claire; nephew, Logan Anderson; and nieces: Mackenna and Cicely Anderson; aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Jeff was preceded in death by his grandparents, Valeria and Thomas Dejno, Sr, and Ruth and Harry Hilger; and niece, Emory Anderson.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 8 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman of St. Charles Church will be officiating Interment will be in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 8 at the funeral home.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com



Published by The Chippewa Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Horan Funeral Home (Chippewa Falls)
420 Bay Street, Chippewa Falls, WI
Sep
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Horan Funeral Home (Chippewa Falls)
420 Bay Street, Chippewa Falls, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so sorry to hear of Jeff's passing. Jeff and I often walked home from middle school together. He was a remarkably patient, smart, and decent kid. Many times he could have used his much larger size to teach me a well-deserved lesson, but Jeff extended mercy every single time. Partway home from school one winter day, I decided to start a fight with Jeff for some forgotten reason. Jeff pushed away a punch to his chest, leaned back, and looked down at me with an informative glance identical to his picture in the obituary (except both of us had more hair on top back then). From that moment on, I was as polite to Jeff as he always had been to me.
An old friend
School
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results