Joseph R. Modl

Joseph R. Modl, 85, of Chippewa Falls died Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Chippewa Manor, while under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice.

He was born Nov. 25, 1935, in Eau Claire, to Edith (Kent) and Raymond Modl. He grew up in Eau Claire and graduated from St. Patrick's High School.

Following high school, Joe proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1956, until his honorable discharge in 1962.

On Oct. 11, 1958, he married his true love, Susan "Sue" L. Fransway at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls.

One of Joe's favorite pastimes was fishing. He loved to spend time at Summer Haven Resort on Mud Lake. Joe and his family spent many summers at their camper in Chetek. His kids and grandkids have many fond memories from there, learning to fish, grilling out and talking around the campfire.

He is survived by his children, Lynn (Mark) Bergerson, Mark (Pam) Modl, Peter (Kris) Modl, Mickey (Sara) Modl and Daniel (Tammy) Modl; a brother, Keith (Jeannie) Modl; nine grandchildren, Patrick (Holly) Bergerson, Christopher (Ashlee) Bergerson, Lance (Lana) Modl, Ericka (Luke) Zillmer, Ben (Nicole) Modl, Jessica (Brett) Asleson, Carissa (Justin Brummond) Modl, Abigail (Roger) Haglund and Daniel Modl; 17 great-grandchildren; numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sue, Nov. 2, 2018; and a brother, Ronald Modl.

Due to Covid-19, private services will be held. The service will be live streamed and webcasted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, at www.pedersonvolker.com/obituary/Joseph-Modl.

Burial with military honors will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Chippewa Manor Nursing Home for the care, kindness and compassion shown to Joe over the past two plus years he was there.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.