Kenneth "Ken" Balts
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Kenneth "Ken" Balts

Kenneth "Ken" Balts, 80, of Holmen, WI, passed away at his home on Thursday, September 30, 2021. He was born in Chippewa Falls, WI on May 17, 1941, to William and Rose (Gerber) of Cadott, WI. He married the love of his life, Mary Lou Dohlby on August 12, 1967, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Eau Claire, WI.

Ken was raised on a dairy farm near Cadott, WI and enjoyed growing up on the farm. After graduating form Chippewa Fall High school, he served in the U.S. Air Force as an Avionics Technician on F-106 Delta Dart intercept fighter. Ken returned home to the farm and attended UW-Eau Claire while also working at the Falls Dairy Company in Jim Falls, WI. Ken graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 1967 with a bachelor's degree in physics and math. After getting married, he attended Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, OK where he received a master's degree in physics. Ken then went to work as an Avionics Instructor for Hughes Aircraft Company in Los Angeles, CA. Ken loved teaching and moved the family to La Crosse in 1973 where he worked as an instructor and administrator at Western Technical College until his retirement in 2003.

Ken was active in the La Crosse Area Beekeepers Association, as he had been involved with beekeeping since the age of eight. Ken and Mary Lou were active in the Oktoberfest Grenadier Corps for seven years and he was also active in the Oktoberfest Singers. He enjoyed traveling and camping, and over thirty years at their seasonal site at Neshonoc Lakeside Campgrounds in West Salem where he led semi-annual golf cart parades. Ken was also active with La Crosse Area Celiac Group and on various committees at Faith United Methodist Church, including serving as a scoutmaster there for several years.

Ken is survived by his wife, Mary Lou of Holmen; a daughter, Linda (Kevin) Harmon of Charlotte, NC and a son, Keith (Christine) Balts of Greenville, SC; five loving grandchildren: Connor, Logan and Luke Harmon, and Rachel and Adam Balts. He is also survived by two sisters: Shari (Swede) Zwiefelhofer of Bloomer, WI and Sheila (John) Johnson of Eau Claire, WI; a brother-in-law, Jim (Jean) Dohlby of Eau Claire, WI; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Rose Balts; his sister Karen Waller, along with other family relatives.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Faith United Methodist Church, 1818 Redfield St, La Crosse, WI. Pastor Karen Bankes will officiate. Friends may call on the family at the church on Wednesday morning from 9AM until the time of services. A private family burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated in Ken's memory to Faith United Methodist Church, Western Technical College Foundation-Ken Balts scholarship, and Causeway Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers.

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. An online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.



Published by The Chippewa Herald on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Calling hours
9:00a.m.
Faith United Methodist Church
1818 Redfield St, La Crosse, WI
Oct
6
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Faith United Methodist Church
1818 Redfield St, La Crosse, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mary Lou and family: Thank heaven Sherry Ready is a compulsive facebooker or I would not have known of Ken's passing. I want to extend my sympathies to all of you. Just read about it today or I would have come to the memorial--so sorry I missed it and seeing you.
Laurie (Koelker) Parlow
Friend
October 7, 2021
Mary Lou, Linda, Keith, and families,

My deepest sympathies to all of you on your own loss. I pray that the recollection of many fond, family memories and your strong faith help you get through this difficult time. We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers.

All the Best,
Bob, Ronda, Allison, Amanda, and Ava Beggs
ROBERT BEGGS
Family
October 6, 2021
Mary Lou, I am so sorry for your loss. Ken was my first boss at Western in 1992 and left a lasting impression on me. I remember how proud he was of your children. My prayers are with you and your family.
Kelly Kass
October 5, 2021
Ken had a wonderful sense of humor. He was a very intelligent gentleman. I loved listening to him explain a situation or tell stories of his many experiences. Happy I got to spend a bit of time with him. My prayers are with Mary Lou & family. We will miss Ken. God bless & rest his soul in heaven.
Mary Sherksnis
Neighbor
October 4, 2021
Mary Lou - We were so sorry to hear that Ken passed away. He had such a pleasant personality and could bring a smile to everyone's face. Our prayers are with all of you.
Tom & Sandy Kapellas
October 4, 2021
Mary Lou , my deepest sympathy on Ken’s passing. I know he was so sick lately. But it’s so sad for all those he leaves to miss his physical presence here. I am on a bus trip to Cape Cod so will not be able to be at his funeral. I am keeping you all in prayer. And will contact you when I get back in a few weeks. Carol Knox
Carol Knox
October 3, 2021
Ken was the man who hired me at Western. Because of Ken, I was able to maintain a teaching career there for 27 years. I´ll always be grateful...My condolences to the family.
Theo Flickinger
Work
October 3, 2021
Rest in peace wise gentlemen & friend. Thanks for all you've done for our community and will miss your generous assistance of others in need. Your humor and experience of living life to the fullest will be remembered for years by all my family & friends. Thoughts, prayers sent to your family.
Debra Segler
Friend
October 3, 2021
Mary Lou, I feel so honored to have spent time with Ken at the Class Luncheon. My thoughts and prayers are with you as you say good-bye to the love of your life. "May the Lord watch between me and thee, while we are absent one from the other.
Mariette Lovold
October 3, 2021
Marylou,Linda and Keith I am so sorry for your loss my thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. So loved our neighborhood gatherings. Miss the old neighbors. Please take care.
Sandra Burns
Friend
October 3, 2021
Sad to hear of Kens passing, hugs sent to you
Mary Hoesley wieman
October 3, 2021
Mary Lou, our love and prayers go out to you and your family. Ken was a wonderful boss and also a good friend. I have such fond memories of our time working together at WTC. Hugs to you all, Mary Irish.
Mary Irish
October 3, 2021
Mary Lou, you and your family are in my prayers at this sad time. I will always remember Ken from our Gundersen gatherings for brunch. We will miss his smiling face and giving nature. God bless you and your family.
Mary Wojchik
Friend
October 3, 2021
Mary Lou, our sympathy to you and your family. Think of you often as we drive down Losey Boulevard past your previous home as well as the camping season at Lake Neshonoc and last but not least our Oktoberfest connection. Ron & Donna Mae
Ron & Donna Mae Phillips
Friend
October 3, 2021
With heartfelt sympathy for your loss. Sending prayers to MaryLou and family. Mary Destrampe
Mary Destrampe
Friend
October 2, 2021
Dear Mary Lou and family, my heart goes out to you at this time. May Gid's love bring you strength and peace.
Mary Frances Malinoski
October 2, 2021
MaryLou, Linda, Keith and family. My heart breaks for you. Ken was such a grand person and I know how much you love him and he loves you. There are no adequate words. Please just know how much I am thinking of you all during this very difficult time. Love to you all. Eryn
Eryn McCarthy
Family
October 2, 2021
