Marrick M. Morgan
FUNERAL HOME
Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service - MENOMONIE
615 WILSON AVE
Menomonie, WI

Marrick M. Morgan

Marrick "Mar" Matthew Morgan was born on August 3, 1969 in Menomonie, WI and passed away at home on January 2, 2022.

Mar loved being surrounded and spending time with his family and is survived by his wife, Sarah Morgan; his four children: Dillon (Kylie), Virginia, Ivy (Wayne) and Paige; and three grandchildren: Bentley, Beau and Alice. Also survived by his mother Judith Yaeger and father Robert Morgan (Julie); a sister Michelle (Phil) Harzard; brother Brad (Izabella) Morgan; many nieces and nephews; and Capone.

Mar loved motorcycles and would ride all year, earning his nickname of "Loving it Man" from other bikers. He had an antique Ford tractor he'd named Henry that he could often be found working with around his home. In the hearts of his family, Mar was the woodsman of the cabin, cutting down trees to keep the cabin warm while playing UNO during hunting season and keeping the trails clean.

Mar was the first to give to others, donating musical instruments to kids starting in band. It was a common practice for him to be generous and gentle, giving of himself to help others. He made a practice of paying it forward every day. Mar will be greatly missed by all of those who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Mission 22, which assists with treatment and psycho-social counseling for veterans.

"Where you used to be, there is a hole in the world, which I find myself constantly walking around in the daytime and falling into at night. I miss you like hell." Edna St. Vincent Moley.

Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI assisted the family.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Downsville Creamery Inn
E4616 Co. Rd. C, Menomonie, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service - MENOMONIE
