Matthew James Young
Matthew James Young

Matthew James Young, 51, of Chippewa Falls, town of Lafayette, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with cancer at Sacred Heart Hospital, with his family by his side.

He was born Feb. 23, 1970, in Elkhorn, Wis., to Cynthia (Pinnow) and Jim Young. He grew up in Delavan, Wis., and graduated from DDHS, class of 1988. He was a State wrestler and was proudly coined the nickname, "The Terminator."

Matt found the love of his life, Nancy Decker, at a Packers preseason game. Shortly after meeting, Matt moved to Chippewa Falls, to be with Nancy. The two united in marriage June 11, 2007, in Las Vegas. It was meant to be and they were a perfect match!

Once living in Chippewa Falls, Matt worked at Southworth Chevrolet. He loved his job as a service advisor at Southworth and the coworkers quickly became his second family.

Matt enjoyed playing softball, dancing, listening to music, and singing karaoke … he never turned down a mic! He was always happy and wasn't just the life of the party, he was THE party! He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Decker-Young of Chippewa Falls; his son, Brody Young of Darien, Wis.; his mother, Cynthia Warrenburg of Delavan; brothers, John (Debbie) Young of Delavan, Brian (Susan) Young of Jupiter, Fla.; stepmother, Teresa Young of Walworth, Wis.; stepbrother, Joseph Krawczyk of Walworth; nieces and nephews; and numerous friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his father, Jim Young; mother-in-law, Gloria Decker-Francis; and his stepson, Jarrod Gordon.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, with the Rev. Greg Stenzel of Christ Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will follow at Bateman Cemetery, town of Lafayette. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. Friday, at the funeral chapel.

The service will be live streamed and webcasted at www.pedersonvolker.com/obituary/Matthew-Young.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Mar. 23, 2021.
Our sincere condolences and sympathy to your family. Rest in peace, Matthew. Your friends from Christ Lutheran
John & Josie Steltenpohl
March 25, 2021
