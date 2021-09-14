Victor L. Kervina

CHIPPEWA FALLS - Victor L. Kervina, 78, of Chippewa Falls, Village of Lake Hallie, died Sunday, September 12, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family under the care of St. Croix Hospice.

Victor was born December 17, 1942 in Superior, the son of Frank and Florence (Filiatrault) Kervina. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force.

Victor worked at Presto for 10 years and W.S. Darley for 25 years where he was a machinist.

In 1967, Victor married Merlyn Erickson, after they divorced, he later married Charlene (Ciolkosz) Gassen on August 20, 1973 at St. Peter's Church in Tilden. He was a member of the Tilden Lions Club, St. Peter's Church for many years and recently St. Charles Church.

Victor enjoyed playing the guitar, being a 4-H leader, road trips to Superior and going to Florida. He loved fishing, boating and being a role model for a lot of children that needed a grandparent.

Victor is survived by his wife, Charlene; one son, Eric (Christine) Kervina of Catlett, VA; one daughter, Carol Kervina of Eau Claire; two stepsons: Gregory (Meridee) Gassen of New Auburn and Christopher (Nancy Leis)) Gassen of Chippewa Falls; two stepdaughters: Jill (Tom) Sadorf of Fall Creek and Lisa Gassen of Chippewa Falls; two brothers: Peter Kervina and Timothy Kervina both of Superior; two sisters: Rose Kunush of DePere and Lottie (Mike) Trudell of Rock Island, IL; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.

Victor was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Frederick Kervina.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 at St. Peter's Church in Tilden. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be Celebrant of the funeral Mass. Inurnment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery at a later date.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 and from 9:00 until 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

