Elaine Johnson Plano, Texas Apr. 27, 1934 - Feb. 26, 2021 Private Funeral Services for Elaine Johnson, age 86, of Plano, Texas, who passed away Friday, February 26, 2021, at Prestonwood Court in Plano, Texas were held Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa with Pastor Daryl Tompkins officiating. Open visitation was held Monday, March 8, 2021, 2:00pm to 5:00pm at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. The burial service was held at the Clarinda Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
Alzheimer's Association
. Memories can be shared with the family at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, where we "Celebrate Life". Elaine Louise Huseman was born April 27, 1934, in Clarinda, Iowa. She was the daughter of Louise (Meyer) Huseman and Ralph Huseman. Elaine's childhood was spent on the family farm southwest of Clarinda. She has 3 siblings, Janice (Huseman) Robinson, James Huseman and Jerry Huseman. Elaine graduated from Clarinda High School in 1952. She went on to attend a secretarial school in St Joseph, Missouri for 2 years. On September 26, 1954, she was united in marriage at St. John Lutheran Church to Charles E. Johnson. They made their home in Clarinda, then moved to Arizona for three years and returned to Clarinda where they raised their family. Elaine and Charles were married for 54 years and were blessed with two daughters, Kara and Jodi. Upon their return, Elaine started working at Lisle Corporation, where she worked until her retirement. She was affectionately known as "Opie" and was a secretary/receptionist. Elaine was always a very friendly and outgoing person and lived her life to the fullest! She was an avid bowler, a member of numerous "coffee clubs", the Xi Alpha Phi sorority, the Red Hats Club, and then there were always the late-night gatherings with her neighborhood friends. She was a very active member at St. John Lutheran Church, helping with Sunday School, VBS, singing in the choir and attending numerous devotional groups. Additionally, Elaine and Charles supported the Clarinda A's by being summer parents. This was a role they took seriously as they always kept in touch with their summer "sons". Elaine's family was very important to her; she felt very blessed with her two daughters and two grandsons. Left to cherish Elaine's memory are her daughters, Kara Johnson of Irving, Texas, Jodi Kokenge and husband Chad of Basking Ridge, New Jersey; grandsons Clark and Reid Kokenge; sister Janice Robinson of Bedford, Iowa; brothers James Huseman of Glenwood, Iowa, Jerry Huseman and wife Judi of Kansas City, Missouri; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Proceeding Elaine in death were her husband, parents, infant son; parents-in-law, Buck and Dorothy Johnson; brother-in-law, Bill Robinson, uncles and aunts.
