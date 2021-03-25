Jim Wegman College Springs, Iowa Dec. 27, 1947 - Mar. 11, 2021 Funeral services for Jim Wegman, age 73, of College Springs, Iowa, who passed away Thursday, March 11 2021, at his residence in College Springs were held 11:00 AM March 19, 2021 at the Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa with Reverend Tim Maxa officiating. Visitation was held 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa with family greeting friends 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.. Interment with military honors was held at Maple Hill Cemetery, College Springs, Iowa. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the A.B.AT.E. of Iowa (donations may be sent to Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa) or to Jim Wegman memorial. Memories can be shared with the family at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
. Live streaming of the service was available on the Ritchie Funeral Home Facebook page. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, where we 'Celebrate Life'. James Walter Wegman was born in Carroll, Iowa, on December 27, 1947, to Walter and Anna Wegman. He graduated in 1966 from South Page High School. He was a corporal with the USMC serving in Vietnam. He owned and operated Wegman Construction LLC from the early 80s until his retirement in 2011. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Parkville, Missouri and the American Legion Chapter in Clarinda, Iowa. He was an active life time member of the Iowa district 11 ABATE Club, the Harley Owners Group (HOG), and the Patriot Guard, which he rode and attended funerals to honor veterans. He was a Harley enthusiast and enjoyed riding and taking trips with friends. He also had a passion for restoring old Ferguson tractors and riding them around town and in parades. He valued having coffee, going to Professional Day, "chawing the fat," and having dinner with friends. He also took pleasure in spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter & Anna (Brandl) Wegman. He is survived by his children Lori (Jerry) Stephens, Erica (Mark) Rasmussen, Rick (Ana) Butler, and Nick Butler and also by his brothers Gerald (Cindy) Wegman, Mike (Laurie) Wegman, and Alan (Becky) Wegman. He is also survived by eight grandkids and two great grandkids.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Mar. 25, 2021.