Catherine Marie Klug

February 12, 1955-June 9, 2021

Catherine Marie Klug, 66, entered eternal life on Wednesday June 9, 2021, at Columbus Community Hospital. Her spirit is carried on by her mother, husband, six children, seventeen grandchildren, one great grandchild, two siblings, and extended family including, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends whom are too numerous to list but not forgotten.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Shell Creek, Nebraska with Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home on Sunday, June 13, 2021, and continue on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Monday at the church.

Catherine Marie (Dunn) Klug was born Feb. 12, 1955, to Janet (Virjan) and Lloyd Dunn in Hastings, Nebraska. Following her birth, they moved to McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas where Cathy attended elementary school. She then returned to Nebraska, with her family, where she graduated from Logan View High School in Hooper, Nebraska. Catherine moved to Grand Island, Nebraska, at the age of 20 and resided throughout Central Nebraska most of her adult life.

Catherine met Jeffrey Klug through her employment at Ag Park which led to their union on July 1, 2010. They have since resided on the Klug family farm outside of Columbus. Catherine was known for outworking everyone in the room. Despite many physical ailments she worked tirelessly finding much joy and pride in her work. She made a living working several labor intensive jobs before finding a niche in retail, working at JC Penney's for many years and ending her career at QC Supply.

In her retirement, Cathy spent time with her grandchildren and she truly loved her grandbabies fiercely. If she wasn't showing off their pictures in the grocery line, she was sharing their pictures on Facebook, or was found nestled on the couch with a baby on her chest. When Cathy wasn't with her grandbabies she was often found collecting antiques or nurturing her gardens. Cathy also loved sarcasm and humor (but not as much as her granddaughters) and was the most spirited firecracker in the room. She was a strong advocate of lingering over a hot cup of coffee, never passing by a junk store, singing oldies off-key, and holding your loved ones closely. She will be greatly missed.

Cathy is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Klug of Columbus, Nebraska; son, Kurt (Andrea) Hoge of Gretna, Nebraska; daughter, Tanara (Ron) Rowe of Blair, Nebraska; daughter, Jade Dubberly of Lincoln, Nebraska; son, Luke (Kara) Choyeski of Kearney, Nebraska; daughter, Calen Choyeski (Travis Wood) of Greeley, Nebraska; daughter, Elle (Dillon) Delaney of Neligh, Nebraska; grandchildren, Hannah (Nick), Hailey, Hillary, Kinlee, Karsyn, Eloise, Lennon, Haven, Charlee, Jakob, Elijah, Ava, Brenden, Taylor, Cory, Madison, & Ethan; great-grandchild, Anaveigh; her mother, Janet Garrison of Cedar Rapids, Nebraska; sister, May Dunn-Palensky of Yarnell, Arizona; brother, Lloyd (Billie) Dunn of Sedalia, Missouri; and sisters-in-law.

Cathy was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Dunn; and step-father, Kendall Garrison.

Memorials may be directed to the wishes of the family.