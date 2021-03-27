Dean Lopour

April 1, 1968 - March 23, 2021

Dean Lopour, 52, of Clarkson, Nebraska, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, at New Zion Presbyterian Church with Rev. Earl Underwood officiating. A "Reflection of Life" visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday and continue on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, all at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Dean Lopour was born April 1, 1968, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to Lloyd and Delaine (Voss) Lopour. He graduated from Clarkson High School in May 1986. On Sept. 9, 1989, he was united in marriage to Karen Graybill. Together this union gave him some of his proudest moments where he had three beautiful children: Tyler, Lacey and Klyn. He loved his family and was a true family man.

For 17 years he worked as a truck driver for Dlouhy Land and Cattle hauling feed and cattle for local farmers. He enjoyed visiting with all the farmers and other drivers that were waiting in line to load feed. Dean volunteered for the Clarkson youth baseball and softball program as a coach. He admired watching the young athletes grow and develop. Dean loved hunting, fishing and camping, along with anything to do with sports. He enjoyed when his friends would come over to hang out and visit. Dean was a good talker and great listener. He had a huge heart, he accepted everyone and always rooted for the underdog. He collected sports cards and sports memorabilia. Dean could tell you anything you wanted to know and more when it came to sports. He only lived for 52 short years but left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

Dean's family would like to thank everyone for reaching out in the toughest time of their life as this man will be missed by many.

Dean is survived by his wife, Karen Lopour of Clarkson, Nebraska; son, Tyler Lopour and grandchildren Camille and Camden Lopour of Clarkson, Nebraska; daughter, Lacey (Matthew) Ternus and grandchildren Hailey and Addilyn of Columbus, Nebraska; daughter, KLyn (Trevor) Baade of Prague, Nebraska; mother, Delaine Lopour of Clarkson, Nebraska; brother, Larry Lopour of Clarkson, Nebraska; mother-in-law, Dorothy Graybill of Columbus, Nebraska; brother-in-law, David Graybill of Columbus, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Peggy Novotny of Clarkson, Nebraska; and cousins, nieces and nephews.

Dean was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Lopour (1999); brother, David Lopour (2004); sister, Nancy Rutjens (2017); father-in-law, Marion Graybill (2011); and grandparents.

Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com