Isabella Abbott

September 30, 1923 - December 17, 2020

Isabella Abbott, 97, of Grand Island, Nebraska, formerly of Columbus, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery. The Mass Service on Saturday will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Isabella F. Abbott was born Sept. 30, 1923, in Carroll, Iowa, to John and Anna (Grubauer) Yung. She attended school in Danbury, Iowa, and graduated from Danbury High School in 1941. Isabella moved to Omaha to attend comptometer school and went to work at Union Pacific Headquarters in Omaha for about five years. She married Keith P. Abbott on Dec. 29, 1945. In 1947, Isabella and their son, Patrick, went to Tokyo, Japan, to join Captain Keith Abbott who was stationed there in the U.S. Army. They returned to Nebraska and then moved to Columbus in 1949, where Dr. Keith Abbott practiced dentistry until 1990. Isabella worked in the dental office for 25 years. She was a lifetime member in the Catholic Daughters and Christian Mothers. She enjoyed playing bridge and golf.

She is survived by her sons, Patrick (Katie) Abbott of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Michael (Mary) Abbott of Missouri City, Texaw, Stephen (Sandi) Abbott of Marquette, Nebraska, and Kevin Abbott of Lee's Summit, Missouri; daughter, Cindy (Dave) Fox of Grand Island, Nebraska; 19 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Keith P. Abbott; parents, John and Anna Yung; brothers, Robert and Albert Yung; and sister, Opal Winser.

