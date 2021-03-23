Marilyn Kasik

April 30, 1934 - March 20, 2021

Marilyn Kasik, 86, of Richland, died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Genoa Care Center in Genoa.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at St. Isidore's Catholic Church with the Rev. Joe Miksch, Celebrant. Visitation will be held from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Friday with a 5:30 vigil service at the church. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Committal is at 2p.m. at Wilson Cemetery.

Marilyn Kasik was born on April 30, 1934, to Adella (Hamsa) and Lad Belina. She graduated from Howells High School and Midland Teaching College. She was a teacher for 7.5 years in country schools near Howells. On April 12, 1958, she married Lawrence Kasik and to this union 10 children were born.

Marilyn was well known for her delicious food and bakery, her sewing talents and teaching others. Along with raising her children, she was a 4-H leader and county fair judge for many years, belonged to Extension and quilting clubs and had a catering business for 20 years. During her catering years, she catered food for many weddings, anniversaries and birthday celebrations. She sewed hundreds of quilts over the years; all were given as gifts or donated to homeless and domestic violence shelters. The gifts she gave her children and grandchildren were her unbelievable work ethic, her faith and determination in never giving up and her continued yearning to always learn new things and then share what she learned with others. Her passions were her family, hunting for and buying the perfect material for her sewing projects and collecting and reading cookbooks to find new recipes that she could try. Marilyn was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Leigh and for decades was a member of the church's quilting club.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Lawrence, and her children, Janis Kasik of Schuyler, Nebraska, and her children Jill Spale and Chelsea Kasik; Bonnie (William) McPhillips of Columbus, Nebraska, and their children Justin and Levi McPhillips; Julie Spellerberg of Blair, Nebraska, and her children Joey, Johnny and Jenna Spellerberg; Mary (Mark) Walker of Bennington, Nebraska, and their children Jake and Abby Walker; Mark (Louise) Kasik of Columbus, Nebraska, and their children Kristi Murchie and Eric, Jeremy, Luke, Joel and Nathan Kasik; Glenn (Teresa) Kasik of Sargent Bluffs, Iowa, and their children Ashley Labenz, Josie and Jessie Kasik; John Kasik of Richland, Nebraska, and his children, Allison Almazan and Michael and Lauren Kasik; Steve Kasik of Uehling, Nebraska, and his children, Katie and Tony Kasik; Tom Kasik of Richland, Nebraska; and Joe (Heather) Kasik of Leigh, Nebraska and their children Hannah, Alissa, Kyle, Ava and Mariah. She is also survived by 27 great-grandchildren, with three to be born in 2021.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Adella and Lad Belina; her in-laws, Catherine and Emil Kasik; her brothers, Marvin, Alden and Delvin Belina; stillborn brother, Lodie; and great-grandson, Leo Murchie.

The family is requesting no flowers. Marilyn's wishes for memorials are Make A Wish Foundation, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Simon House in Columbus, St. Mary's Catholic Church in Leigh or St. Isidores Church in Columbus.

The family also wants to thank Columbus Community Hospital and Genoa Medical Facilities for their excellent care. A special thank you to Marilyn's care providers, Judy Schademann, Linda Fertig, Lisa Westerbuhr, Mary Greenwood and Becky Lippestreu. They were her angels here on earth.