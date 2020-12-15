Menu
Opal Wagner
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St
Columbus, NE

Opal Wagner

January 12, 1930 – December 12, 2020

Opal Wagner, 90, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Circle Mound Cemetery in Rising City, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday from at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to Circle Mound Cemetery, Rising City Rescue Unit, or Rising City American Legion Auxiliary.

Opal was born Jan. 12, 1930, in Rising City, Nebraska, to Denzil and Edith (Adams) Winterfeld. After graduation from high school, Opal attended the Capital Beauty School. On April 10, 1949, Opal was united in marriage to Louis Wagner in Rising City. Opal operated her own beauty salon out of her home for about 30 years. In 1965, Opal began working for the United States Postal Service. She worked nights at the Columbus Post Office, was clerk at Rising City Post Office, served Dwight Post Office as Postmaster, and finally from 1986 – 1992 was the Postmaster at the Silver Creek Post Office.

Opal enjoyed walking and helping other people. She was a Den Mother for four years and a Den Mother adviser for two years. Opal was an avid Husker fan, and a member of the Rising City American Legion Auxiliary.

Opal is survived by her daughters, Jan (Mike) Eller of North Platte, Nebraska, and Karen (Stan) Johannes of Columbus, Nebraska; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren with two on the way; one great-great grandchild; sisters, Lois (Harold) Thewke of Albion, Nebraska, and Norma Loveless of Columbus, Nebraska; and sister-in-law, Helen Winterfeld of Milford, Nebraska.

Opal was preceded in death by her parents, Denzil and Edith Winterfeld; husband, Louis Wagner; son, Dennis Wagner; brother, Glen Winterfeld; and brother-in-law, Howard Loveless.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St, Columbus, NE
Dec
16
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Circle Mound Cemetery
Rising City, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Gass Haney Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Enjoyed working with Opal for many years.
Gerald Luckey
December 19, 2020
So saddened to hear of Opals passing. Prayers to the family. May she Rest In Peace.
Connie Grubaugh
December 15, 2020
We are so sorry for the loss of Aunt Opal. Our thoughts are with you and the entire family during this time of grieving.
Doug and Cassandra Thewke
December 15, 2020
