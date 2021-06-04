Menu
Paul Insinger
FUNERAL HOME
McKown Funeral Home Inc
2922 13Th St
Columbus, NE

Paul H. Insinger

October 20, 1938-June 2, 2021

Paul H. Insinger, 82, of Columbus, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on June 15, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus. Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. on June 14, 2021, at McKown Funeral Home. Military Honors will be conducted by Hartman Post # 84 American Legion Honor Guard. Interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery at a later date.

Paul was born on Oct. 20, 1938 to Paul and Marcella (Miessler) Insinger. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1956. Paul then enlisted in the Marines. After serving in the military Paul returned to Columbus and married Carol Kaspersen and had three children, David, Brian and Julie.

During his life in Columbus, Paul owned Sunset Superette, MidAmerican Beef and worked at Columbus Hydraulics before retiring.

Paul is survived by his three children, David Insinger (wife Chris), Brian Insinger (girlfriend Jackie) Julie Hutcheson (husband Greg); grandchildren, Haley, Justin (wife Nicole), Evan, Ryan and Lukas; sister-in-law Lynette Insinger; nieces Jennifer and Stephanie; and ex-wife Wilma Insinger.

Paul was preceded in death by both parents; his ex-wife Carol (Kaspersen) Insinger; and brother Robert Insinger.

Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus or Employees of the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Columbus Telegram from Jun. 4 to Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
McKown Funeral Home - Columbus
2922 13th Street, Columbus, NE
Jun
15
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
1470 24th Avenue, Columbus, NE
Funeral services provided by:
McKown Funeral Home Inc
