Richard J. "Dick" Ternes

September 19, 1925 - December 26, 2021

Richard J. "Dick" Ternes, 96, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, with a vigil service to follow at 7 p.m., all at St. Bonaventure Church. Visitation continues on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial is in the All Saints Cemetery with military honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard.

Richard "Dick" Ternes was born Sept. 19, 1925, in Columbus to John and Sophie (Moersen) Ternes. He graduated from St. Bonaventure High School in 1943. Dick was a member of the first track and football teams at St. Bonaventure that started in 1941. In 1943, Dick entered the U.S. Army Air Corp and served until 1946. Following his time in the service, Dick graduated from Creighton University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. Dick married Rose Ann Plebanek on Oct. 19, 1963. Dick worked 34 years in public power and farmed for 40 years. Dick was a member of St. Bonaventure Church, Perpetual Adoration, Hartman Post #84 American Legion, Columbus Volunteer Fire Department, N.R.A. and many other community organizations.

Dick is survived by his wife, Rose Ternes of Columbus; nephew, Tom Melcher; and nieces, Ann and Jane.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Sophie Ternes; and sister, Helen (Jerry) Melcher.

