Russell A. Roether

Age 73

Russell A. Roether, 73, of Milford, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Lincoln, Nebraska, surrounded by his family.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Milford Mennonite Church in Milford, Nebraska. Visitation is from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Lauber Funeral Home in Milford, Nebraska. Interment will be in Blue Mound Cemetery in Milford.

He was born in Columbus and attended Clarkson Public School, graduating with the class of 1965. He furthered his education by attending Wayne State College majoring in Education and Southeast Community College, Milford Campus, with a degree in electrical/mechanical engineering. He was an instructor for SCC for several years and later was an engineer for Brand Fluid Power Company, Inc. in Omaha, Nebraska, until his retirement at age 65.

He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and Scott VanEtten of Adrian, Michigan, and Sara and Lyle Calvert of Cambridge, Nebraska; son, Eric Roether of Lincoln, Nebraska; three grandchildren, Tyler, Mya and Aspen and one granddaughter due in September; companion and significant other, Patti Schumann and her family, all of Lincoln, Nebraska; sisters-in-law, Jane Trumble and Sharon Trumble and brother-in-law, Joseph Trumble, all of Alliance, Nebraska; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.

Russell was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara in 2010; and a brother-in-law, Michael Trumble.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.