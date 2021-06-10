Terry Spale

May 29, 1950-June 8, 2021

Terry Spale, 70, of Schuyler, died Tuesday, June, 8, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday June 12, 2021, at Divine Mercy Parish-St.Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler. Rev. Gerry Gonderinger will officiate the services. Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. Rosary on Friday June 11, 2021 at the Kracl Funeral Chapel.

Terrence Louis Spale was born on May 29, 1950, in Columbus, Nebraska to Joseph and Bridget (Tajchman) Spale. He attended Schuyler Grade School and graduated from Schuyler Central High School in 1968. He was employed at Excel for nearly 30 years before he purchased Terry's Drive In Liquor for 10 years. He has worked for Schuyler Public Schools for the past 12 years where driving a bus and helping out at the school was a highlight of his day. He loved taking his grandkids on bike rides for ice cream and Dr. Pepper. Being a Grandpa was one of his favorite things in the world. He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Terry is survived by his wife, Sherri (McDonald) of Schuyler, Nebraska; two children, Christopher (Jill) Spale of Columbus, Nebraska, and Dawn (Zack Smith) Spale of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Harper, Cooper, Melody, and Mila Spale of Columbus, Nebraska and Wyatt Smith of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Patti Svoboda of Ashland, Nebraska, Judy (Leonard) Svoboda of Omaha, Nebraska; two brothers, Fred (Pam) Spale of Fremont, Nebraska, Duane (Janet) Spale of Grand Island, Nebraska; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and five brothers; Don, Gerald, Joe, Kenny, and Tom.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements.