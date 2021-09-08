William (Bill) Don Neater

April 20, 1943 - August 11, 2021

William (Bill) Don Neater, 78, passed away Aug. 11, 2021, from natural causes.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Wunderlich's, 304 23rd St. in Columbus, Nebraska. All loved ones and friends are invited to attend.

Bill was born on April 20, 1943, to John and Barbara (Olsen) Neater in Columbus, Nebraska.

For all that knew him, Bill always brought a warmth with him. No matter the time or place, Bill's smile and outgoing love for life was always evident.

After high school, Bill attended college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and soon after entered a lifelong career in the sales and real estate markets. In 1984, he relocated to Western Montana which allowed for countless memories of family life coupled with many fishing, hunting and Montana outings. These many excursions are cherished by many and will live on as a cornerstone of Bill's legacy. He also enjoyed gardening, raising tomatoes and many varieties of flowers. Another favorite pastime for Bill was watching his Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, and we all enjoyed spending a Saturday afternoon with Bill watching football. Go Big Red!

Oftentimes when visiting with Bill one would be amazed at his ability to vividly recall memories of his youth and earlier years. In doing so, Bill's face would light up and return to his youth momentarily as he'd happily narrate his many memories.

Over the years, Bill's love for Jesus was clear and he frequently immersed himself in his Bible. An excitement always came over Bill's face whenever another wanted to discuss faith and God's creation.

As our beloved dad, grandpa, brother and friend journeyed home, he did so in a way that only seems fitting for Bill. On that warm and sunny day, nestled in the pines of the Salish Mountains, Bill reclined outdoors in his favorite chair with the Lord's creation in view, most likely dreaming of fishing, duck hunting and lake living. A wonderful and final imagery to seal this earthly life and welcome Bill into our promised and eternal one with Christ Jesus.

He is survived by his sister Joan (Gordon) Specht of Columbus, Nebraska; son, Robert (Christine) Neater of Somers, Montana; daughter, Kim Neater of Austin, Texas; son, Rich (Rebecca) Sargent of Missoula, Montana; son, Chris (Jeri Moon) Neater of Kalispell, Montana; son, Eric of Lincoln, Nebraska; daughter, Holly (Korey) O'Dell of Kalispell, Montana; son, Dain (Melissa) Neater of Lincoln, Nebraska; son, Travis (Amanda) Neater of Lakeside, Montana; son, Troy (Carissa) Neater of Kalispell, Montana; along with 22 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and his beloved dog Dixie.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Neater.