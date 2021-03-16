Bonnie Jo Adams

August 21, 1950- March 12, 2021

Bonnie Jo Adams, age 70 of Carlisle, passed away Friday March 12, 2021 at home, surrounded by her family. She was born August 21, 1950 in Carlisle, daughter of Maurice and Edna (Thomas) Hurley.

Bonnie retired after 37 years as an Administrative Assistant for Carlisle School District. She enjoyed cooking, camping, traveling and reading, but most of all she loved playing with her grandkids.

Surviving are her mother, Carlisle; husband of 51 years, Donald Adams, Carlisle; son, Michael (Mandy) Adams, Carlisle; daughter, Jennifer (Derrick) Nace, Carlisle; grandchildren, Sydne and Brycen Nace and sister, Connie (Perry) Heckard, Carlisle. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her father and a brother, Stephen Hurley.

A walk through viewing will be held Friday March 19, 2021 from 6-8PM at the Hoffman Funeral and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Road Carlisle.

As mandated by Governor Wolf maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Will's Eye Institute, Philadelphia or the Hillman Cancer Center 4300 Londonderry Rd. Suite 302 Harrisburg, PA 17109.

The family would like to express sincere appreciation to the Homeland Hospice for their exceptional care.

To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com