Chester W. Schlusser, Jr.

December 18, 1932- February 20, 2021

Chester W. Schlusser, Jr., 88 of Carlisle, born December 18, 1932 in Shermans Dale, to the late Ethel & Chester Schlusser, Sr. Chester passed away at home on Saturday, February 20, 2021 surrounded by his family. Chet was raised with a strong work ethic and was an industrious and productive presence in the community until dementia robbed him of his ability to work. A graduate of Perry Joint High School, he proudly served his country during the Korean War.

Upon returning from the military he started his own construction company Schlusser Enterprises, Inc. He built churches, bridges and many residential properties, including Schlusser Village in Carlisle. He built, owned and operated Winchester Garden Apartments, along with his wife. He loved showing his "red" tractor at Tractor Shows and training and riding his Quarter Horses.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Winnie, along with his son John and wife Marge, his son Tom and wife Debbie and daughter-in-law LeighAnn Schlusser. In addition, he is survived by six wonderful grandchildren, Katherine, Emily, Madeline, Lauren, Erin & Benjamin and one adorable great granddaughter Jane and seven step grandchildren, Angela, Elizabeth, Paul, Whitney, Caroline, Anna and Joshua along with two adorable step grandchildren Alexander and Amelia. He is also survived by two sisters Barbara Reisinger and husband Ralph, Dorian Welch, and one step-sister Emma "Dolly" Yinger and husband Ted and one step brother Earl "Jerry" Durham, and wife, Harriett, many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son Jim, daughter-in-law Michelle Schlusser and step-mother Kathryn Schlusser.

He was a member of Waggoners United Methodist Church, Williams Grove Steam Engine Association, Perry County Old Iron Club, Carlisle Elks Lodge #578 and Eagles Aerie Lodge # 1299. He was past President of the former Carlisle Jaycees; Chairman of former Cub Pack 160, and leader of Cumberland County 4H Horse Club.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM with a viewing one hour prior to the services at Tree of Life Church, 50 K Street, Carlisle, PA, with the Rev. Dr. Bryan Mann officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Westminster Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Waggoners United Methodist Church, 1271 Loons Gap Road, Carlisle, PA 17013, Williams Grove Steam Association, P.O. Box 509, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055, Perry County Old Iron Club, 400 Pleasant Valley Road, Elliottsburg, PA 17024, or Residential Hospice, 100 Sterling Parkway, Suite 1010 Mechanicsburg, PA 17050.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013.

