Dorothy A. Ross

January 11, 1932- March 21, 2022

Dorothy Apgar Ross, age 90 of Carlisle passed away on March 21, 2022 in Carlisle. She was born January 11, 1932, in Suffern, NY the oldest child of John Martin Apgar Sr. and Grace Aller Carlough. Her brother and sister were John Martin Apgar Jr and Mary Jane Gilson.

Dorothy graduated from Ramsey NJ High School in 1949 and from Susquehanna University in 1953 where she majored in Languages and Social Studies.

Dorothy was the mother of 3 sons David Allan Ross, Donald James Ross who preceded her in death. She is survived by her Son Randall Lee Ross of Bridgewater, NJ.

Dorothy worked as a Substitute teacher for the Central Bucks located in Doylestown and the Upper Gwynedd and New Hope School Districts. She later became a Real Estate Broker for Prudential, Century 21 and Caldwell Banker Real Estate Agencies.

No Services are planned

Memorial Contributions in her Memory may be made to the Endowment Fund at the Susquehanna University 514 University Ave in Selinsgrove PA 17870.

