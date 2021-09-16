Menu
Genevieve Elizabeth Toomey
FUNERAL HOME
Malpezzi Funeral Home
8 Market Plaza Way
Mechanicsburg, PA

Genevieve Elizabeth Toomey

October 15, 1934- September 15, 2021

Genevieve Elizabeth Toomey, age 86, of Harrisburg, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at home. Born October 15, 1934, in Mechanicsburg, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence M. and Ruth E. (Evinger) Moyer.

Genevieve worked as a clerk for 27 years at the Book of the Month Club. She loved music, flowers, cooking, shopping, and watching birds. Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Toomey; daughter, Kelly Ann Murphy; four brothers, Stanley R., Richard L., Eugene A., and William E. Moyer. She is survived by her daughter, The Rev. Bonnie L. Ort and husband Bill of Harrisburg; brother-in-law, Clair Murphy and wife Donna of Carlisle; sister-in-law Helen Moyer of Mechanicsburg and her two stepsons, Keith and Patrick Toomey and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. The family would like to give special thanks to Visiting Angels and Grane Hospice for the care they provided to Genevieve. Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Monday, September 20, 2021, at Mechanicsburg Cemetery. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mechanicsburg Cemetery
PA
Funeral services provided by:
Malpezzi Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Aunt Gevie, as we called her, was a good woman. Always pleasant whenever I encountered her. She was strong- in spite of her small size! I always had so much admiration for her. She always made me feel good being around her. I will miss her, as we all will. Her daughters, ( cousin Bonnie and cousin Kelly ), are proof that she was an awesome mother and person! Will hopefully see her some day in Heaven, along with Kelly and the rest that have gone before. Bonnie and Bill, you´re in my prayers. I love you.
Dave Moyer
Family
September 16, 2021
I will miss my sweet "Gevie." We have been close ever since I married her brother "Jeep" Moyer. We were more like sisters and I will miss her as my blood sister. I pray that our Lord Jesus Christ will raise us together when He comes to take His people Home.
Helen Pugh Moyer
September 16, 2021
