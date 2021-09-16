Genevieve Elizabeth Toomey

October 15, 1934- September 15, 2021

Genevieve Elizabeth Toomey, age 86, of Harrisburg, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at home. Born October 15, 1934, in Mechanicsburg, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence M. and Ruth E. (Evinger) Moyer.

Genevieve worked as a clerk for 27 years at the Book of the Month Club. She loved music, flowers, cooking, shopping, and watching birds. Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Toomey; daughter, Kelly Ann Murphy; four brothers, Stanley R., Richard L., Eugene A., and William E. Moyer. She is survived by her daughter, The Rev. Bonnie L. Ort and husband Bill of Harrisburg; brother-in-law, Clair Murphy and wife Donna of Carlisle; sister-in-law Helen Moyer of Mechanicsburg and her two stepsons, Keith and Patrick Toomey and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. The family would like to give special thanks to Visiting Angels and Grane Hospice for the care they provided to Genevieve. Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Monday, September 20, 2021, at Mechanicsburg Cemetery. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com