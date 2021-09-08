Menu
George Robert Wrightstone
ABOUT
Cedar Cliff High School

G. Robert Wrightstone

January 28, 1928 - August 31, 2021

G. Robert Wrightstone, 93, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Country Meadows of West Shore.

Born in Lemoyne on January 28, 1928. he was the son of J. Paul and Elleatha Wrightstone. He was a graduate of Lemoyne High School. Bob was a veteran of the Korean War, where he was stationed in Japan. He was retired from IBM.

He was very proud of the fact that he was born on the farm where Cedar Cliff High School now stands. He and his wife Joyce enjoyed camping with friends and family for many years. He was a member of Silver Spring Presbyterian Church.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brothers J. Paul, Jr., Marshall and Jim, sisters Vivian Thomas and Miriam Gamber and grandson Zachary Wrightstone. He was the widower of Joyce (Basehore) Wrightstone and Janet Haines. He is survived by children Jennifer (Dennis) Bell, Gregory (Julia) Wrightstone and Bob (Edna) Wrightstone, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday September 11, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Silver Spring Presbyterian Church, 444 Silver Spring Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050, with visitation beginning at noon. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Memorial donations in Bob's memory may be made to Silver Spring Presbyterian Church.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Silver Spring Presbyterian Church
444 Silver Spring Road, Mechanicsburg, PA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hi Bob & Edna, so sorry to hear of your loss.
Patricia Snelbaker
Other
September 7, 2021
i worked with Bob at IBM on kost road in the mid 80s. he was the nicest guy i ever met and it saddens me to hear of his passing. my deepest condolences to the family and other friends.
scott
September 6, 2021
Deepest sympathies to all of you. He was a wonderful person and family man. My prayers and deepest sympathies to all of you.
Julie Butler
September 6, 2021
