Carlisle Sentinel
Kathy Ann Patterson
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Kathy Ann Patterson

September 07, 1953- June 08, 2021

Kathy Ann Patterson (née De Glas), 67, of Carlisle, peacefully passed away in her home the morning of Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Born on September 7, 1953 in Carlisle, she was the first daughter of the late Andre Juste De Glas and Gladys Jane Miller De Glas. She married her late husband, Kent Thomas Patterson, of New Bloomfield, on September 30, 1978. They shared thirty years of marriage before his passing on April 12, 2009.

Surviving are: son Dr. Aaron Thomas Patterson and partner Ian James Brydon of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; daughter Megan Alison Patterson of New Haven, Connecticut; sister Jacqueline Withum and brother-in-law Dr. Frederick Withum of Carlisle; nephew Story Withum, his wife Heather Withum, and their daughter, Callahan, of Carlisle; nephew Drew Withum of Carlisle; and companion Steve Renno of Newport.

Kathy graduated from Carlisle Area High School in 1971 and earned her B.S. Ed. English degree at Bloomsburg University. She began her career as a high school English teacher and later transitioned to babysitting, homebound instruction, and tutoring. Kathy volunteered with her church, The Meeting House (Carlisle), enjoyed golf, kayaking, and qigong, adored animals and birds, was an avid reader, and was proud to be a part of the champion World Music Contest-winning 1970 Carlisle Senior High Band. Kathy found peace in the ocean waters of Cape May, New Jersey and Bar Harbor, Maine.

A celebration of Kathy's life will take place at the Meeting House (Carlisle Campus), 1155 Walnut Bottom Road, on Friday, July 9. An informal fellowship hour will begin at 1:00 pm followed by a service at 2:00 pm, led by Pastor Bob Verno. Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory are in charge of funeral arrangements; in lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations in Kathy's name to the American Lung Association (www.lung.org) or the National Audubon Society (www.audubon.org).



Published by Carlisle Sentinel from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
9
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Meeting House (Carlisle Campus)
1155 Walnut Bottom Road, PA
Jul
9
Service
2:00p.m.
Meeting House (Carlisle Campus)
1155 Walnut Bottom Road, PA
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kathy was a great and wise woman who touched so many lives in so many ways. She was my neighbor when we lived in Carlisle, provided child care to my children and offered me support and encouragement as I was getting my nursing degree and raising a family. I will always remember her smile, her belief in doing what´s right, her unconditional love for her family and her love of nature. May you rest in love and peace, Kathy.
Cindy Scheib
Friend
July 9, 2021
I am greatly saddened to learn of Kathy's too early departure from this world. She was one of my closest friends in my early high school years. Very bright, yet mischievous. We lost contact after high school but were able to reconnect when my daughter went to Carlisle to attend the ballet school there. Loved catching up with Kathy - Adieu ma chère amie.
Susan Lyman
Friend
June 14, 2021
I am so sorry to see this. Kathy was such a kind person and a great neighbor.
Tracy Gasull
June 14, 2021
