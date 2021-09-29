Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leroy "Cork" Shildt III
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue
Mount Holly Springs, PA

Leroy "Cork" Shildt III

August 11, 1948- September 26, 2021

Leroy "Cork" Shildt III, 73, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away on September 26, 2021, In the Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill. He was born August 11, 1948, in Phillipsburg, PA, to the late Leroy "Sonny" and Geraldine Adair Shildt Jr. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda (Paxton) Shildt of Mt. Holly Springs.

Leroy was a graduate of Tyrone Area High School and attended Penn State and proudly served his country in the US Army Reserves. He worked at PPG for 39 years until retirement. Cork served as mayor of Mt. Holly Springs and was a republican committee member and served as a borough council member and was also president of full gospel businessmen's association. Leroy coached Mt. Holly Springs softball. He was an avid gardener, loved fishing, was a handy man around the house, and loved woodworking. Leroy was an avid Penn State fan and loved Hamilton hotchee dogs. He loved the lord with all his heart.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his four children; Chante' Shildt of Carlisle, Danae' Shildt of Johnstown, Ashlee Shildt of Pittsburgh, and Alison Palmiotto (Dylan) of Billings, Montana; three grandchildren, Kyra Coleman, Hayden and Logan Dahlstrom; one great-grandchild, Myles Baker; siblings, Gary Shildt of Center PA, Vicki Molnar of Tyrone PA, and various nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 5:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave. Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard Reese officiating. A visitation will be held from 3:00 PM until the start of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Judge Place, Memphis, TN 38105, and Speranza Animal Rescue, 1216 Brandt Rd, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs, PA
Oct
2
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
GODSPEED, Cork
Steve Rizzo
September 30, 2021
We were so surprised to hear about Cork. I (Ramona) have so many memories as a kid visiting in Tyrone and being with him and Gary, Vickie, Uncle Sonny and Aunt Adair. Liked the times at Grandma and Grandpap´s with him and family. As adults was fun to see him at reunions and get togethers even those were few. Was happy he knew the Lord and even though we all will miss him, I picture him in heaven having a reunion with family. Will continue to pray that family left behind will have daily strength and that they too will join that heavenly reunion someday.
Ramona and Richard Ward
Family
September 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results