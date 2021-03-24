Menu
Linda Louise Phelan

Linda Louise Phelan

March 4, 1948 – March 20, 2021

Linda Louise Phelan, 73, of Carlisle Pa, passed away on Saturday March 20th, 2021. She was born on March 4th, 1948 in Harrisburg, daughter of the late William & Isobel Brady.

Linda is survived by her husband, Richard E. Phelan, who recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. They are well known for owning several restaurants in the area over the years. Their very first business venture together was opening The Raven, a teen nightclub, back in 1965. Over the years, they opened 19 successful restaurants together including Fast Eddies, Rod's Roadhouse, and Alfie McDuffs. As a couple their most well-known restaurants were the Gingerbread Mans, which spanned across the state at one point. Linda played an essential part in each restaurant her and Richard opened together.

In addition to her husband, Richard, she is survived by her daughter, Kymberly Thomas, and son Jason Phelan. As well as her siblings: William Brady, Barbara Bortner and husband Larry, Susan Albert and husband John. She was predeceased by her younger brother Michael Brady, whose wife Victoria still survives. Despite Linda's success in the restaurant industry her favorite role to date was being a grandmother to her six grandchildren: Gabriella, Ian, Isobella, Grace, Griffin and Jax. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday March 28th, 2021 from 1-4pm at the Carlisle Gingerbread Man, 5 South Courthouse Avenue Carlisle, Pa. The family asks that in lieu of gifts or flowers a donation to the Alzheimer's Association be made in Linda's name.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Carlisle Gingerbread Man
5 South Courthouse Avenue, Carlisle, PA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Remembering your deep love for Linda on the first anniversary of her passing coming up, Richard. We love and care about you and continue our prayers for your peace that only comes from our Father in heaven.
Pam and George Zaiser
Friend
March 16, 2022
Dick, I am sorry to be so late with this, but I just found out that Linda had passed away. You were so lucky to have such a caring and wonderful wife. It was always a pleasure to work with her whenever the I had the chance to do so. I am sure that she is watching over you, Kim and Jason right now. May God bless her soul.
Hans Lang
Work
December 21, 2021
Dear Richard: When we last spoke, Linda had taken a turn for the worse. I met Linda at your apartment open house and saw her numerous times the following months. I am grateful to have met her. Truly a lady of grace. She is at peace. Know in your heart that you did absolutely everything you could for her. God be with you as you process life without a wonderful partner.
Cheryl Cheri Hoffman
Acquaintance
April 24, 2021
Richard- Our deepest sympathies on your loss of Linda. We never met but would like to say Thank You Both for your endeavors. You brought the Magnificent Men to my JHHS 1967 prom on top of Billy Stewart and other great acts. Later I met my wife at the Gingerbread Man in Carlisle.
What a great time to have lived. As The Intentions sang "Don't Forget That I Love You". Heaven let your light shine down!
Daryl & Gloria Nace
Friend
March 29, 2021
Dick and Kimmy
Our deepest condolences on the passing of your dear Linda. She was so beautiful inside and out.
Scott and Jeanne Pastor
Jeanne pastor
Friend
March 29, 2021
Dear Phelan Family, I am so sad with this news! I met Linda in our high school years. She was a very dear friend. We were Seniors now I remember sitting at the desk where the stature of Minerva was. We laughed and had young girl talks about our boyfriends, charm bracelets and any current problems we were both having. She was a very kind beautiful person inside and out. I'm sure she's happy reuniting with her parents and brother. Linda, I will always remember your beautiful smile!
Joann (Buchenauer) and Dean Diehl
March 28, 2021
Dear sweet Richard, Please accept my sincerest sympathy for Linda's passing. I hope you will take comfort in knowing that you did everything you could as a husband and caregiver for her. That's what love does. Your kindness and care for her your whole life is to be admired and deeply treasured. Love, Jayne
Jayne Drake
March 26, 2021
Phelan Family,

Sincere sympathy for your loss. I hope your beautiful memories of Linda will bring you peace, continued love and light.

Debora Swartz
Debora Swartz
March 26, 2021
Dear Richard, Kym and Jason,
My friend Linda and I met and were friends during our teenage years in school. She was a shining star to all who knew her. Please try to only think of your precious happy memories with her and never let go of the laughter and love you all shared with her. I know for certain that we never lose the ones we love for they are always part of you and will be forever as long as you live. You are her amazing legacy. This is such a heartbreaking time in your lives. Try to find solace in your amazing family with Linda, your mother and wife at the center of your love.

Richard and Cindy Schuback
March 25, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of Linda's passing. Linda and Dick were a wonderful team. She was quiet and very bright. Needless to say, she was the "YING to Dick's "YANG." They were dear friends and excellent mentors. Linda will be missed, certainly by Dick and by her large and loving family. Lynn and my thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Lary Estricher
Friend
March 25, 2021
Please accept my deepest sympathy to the entire Phelan family on the loss of your dear wife and mother. May Linda rest in peace. Hopefully time will help you to grieve and give you strength in the months ahead.
Jill Freedman
Jill M Freedman
Friend
March 24, 2021
I never met your beautiful wife, Linda, but I am wishing you comfort of family and friends and my deepest sympathies for your loss.
Carole Thompson Kennedy
March 24, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Linda was my good friend in school. She was a dear, sweet friend. Sorry to hear of her passing.
“Casey” (Cassandra) Beverly-Muse
Friend
March 24, 2021
Aunt Linda was well loved by everyone. She was part of a family that was very unique. Our families did pretty much of everything together from working, vacationing, parties and family gatherings. She will be greatly missed. I have many fond memories and think of them often. Love you Aunt Linda. Your niece Lynnie ( Melinda Bortner)
Melinda Bortner
Family
March 24, 2021
Dear Dick:
I was deeply saddened to read about Linda’s passing. In my brief interactions with her, it was easy to see how dedicated she was to you and your enterprises. You were so lucky to have each other. I can only imagine how much you will miss her. I hope her memory will sustain you. As a small token of my condolences, I have forwarded a contribution to the Alzheimer’s Association, in lieu of flowers, as requested by the family. I hope to see you Sunday to express my sympathies personally. Dusan Bratic
Dusan Bratic
March 24, 2021
I am so sad to learn about your dear Linda’s passing, Richard. I know how deeply you loved and cared for her, and I pray you are lifted up by these messages and all who care for you. Sending hugs of comfort and peace.
Pam Zaiser
Friend
March 24, 2021
My deepest condolences
Rick Appleby
March 24, 2021
Brent, Diana and Lily
March 24, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Jen Thomas
Family
March 23, 2021
The Shenk family’s thoughts and prayers are with you!
Phil Shenk
Friend
March 22, 2021
Dick I'm sorry to read about the loss of your wife. It has been years since we last spoke and as far as I remember I never had the pleasure of meeting your wife. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this time of sadness. My God Bless All of You. An old classmate, Jim Mitchell, Leesburg, Florida
Jim Mitchell
Classmate
March 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 21 of 21 results