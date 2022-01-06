Menu
Robert "Bob" Dunkle Sr.
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Carlisle High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue
Mount Holly Springs, PA

Robert "Bob" Dunkle Sr.

August 31, 1941- January 04, 2022

Robert "Bob" Dunkle Sr., 80, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the UPMC Carlisle. He was born on August 31, 1941, in Carlisle, to the late Charles Dunkle and Evelyn (Worley) Gleim and was the widow of Rose Ann (Stringfellow) Dunkle who passed away December 8, 2017.

Bob was a graduate of Carlisle High School. He also served in the United States Coast Guard. He was a lifetime member of the Elks and he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, college basketball and NASCAR racing.

He is survived by his daughter, Dana Billet (companion, Kenneth Neiman), of Carlisle; a son, Robert "Bobby" P. Dunkle, Jr., of Carlisle; grandchildren, Whitney Fickes (companion, Mike Gouse), Joshua Fickes (wife, Steph), and Jeb and Elaina Neiman; great-grandson, Eli Fickes; and a cousin, Gloria Ross of New Port Richey, FL.

Services are being held privately at the convenience of the family and burial will be held in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Harrisburg, 7790 Grayson Road, Harrisburg, PA 17111. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.




Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jan. 6, 2022.
My dad had a third grand daughter, which my sister failed to mention..Kelsey Dunkle, a recent graduate from shippensburg college. Somehow it slipped her mind.
Bobby Dunkle jr
Family
January 8, 2022
