Dear Stacy, Josslyn and Jessica, We are so sorry to hear about Bubba's passing. He is no longer suffering. We are keeping your family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Bubba will be deeply missed. He will live on in your memories!
Alan and Heather Howard
Family
September 24, 2021
I am shocked to hear of Bubba's passing. I was 2 years behind him in school. I remember him as being such a funny guy. Thoughts and prayers to the family. Gone too soon. RIP Bubba.
Chris Keefer (Messner)
September 21, 2021
All of our memories from Northern Dancer Drive in Dillsburg of Bubba will always include his humor and gentleness. First in line to help everyone, he and his family were sorely missed when they moved to Shippensburg. Gone but not forgotten, thinking of him will always make us smile.
Deb Gieda
Friend
September 16, 2021
Bob was the most gifted counselor / administrator I ever had the privilege to call my colleague. His leadership was second to none. He is a true StarThrower and friend to all he touched. My condolences to Stacy, Jessica, Josslyn and all his family and friends. God bless and may he Rest In Peace. Amen.
John and Denise Bukovac
Work
September 16, 2021
Dear Stacy, Jessica and Josslyn:
We were shocked and saddened to learn of Bob's passing. He was always a joy to work with at VisionQuest and so gifted in his ability to connect with troubled kids. We know how much he loved his family and lived life to the fullest. We are very sorry for the loss of your husband and father. You are in our thoughts and prayers!