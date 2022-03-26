Roy E. Lehman

June 23, 1921- March 17, 2022

Roy E. Lehman, age 100 went to be with the Lord on March 17, 2022, at Messiah Village in Mechanicsburg PA. He was the Son of the Late Jesse N. Lehman and Ella Steckley Lehman.

He was born on June 23, 1921, in Carlisle, PA. and served as a Sunday School Superintendent for many years.

Roy graduated from Messiah Academy in Grantham, PA and John Brown University in Arkansas with a BS in Radio Engineering and worked in Radio and Television in Columbus, NE and Harrisburg, PA.

He became a certified Senior Quality Control Engineer and worked at Carlisle Tire & Rubber, Bergs Electronics and E.I Dupont Company. He also served in short term mission assignments in Zimbabwe, Africa and in Venezuela, Columbia, and London. He also served with MDS after several disasters in the US.

Roy is survived by his wife Lois, and daughter Ronda Lehman. Lois and Roy shared 33 years together.

He was preceded in death by his son Ronald E. Lehman, his brothers Melvin Lehman and Walter Lehman and Earl Lehman his sisters Rhoda Mellinger, Alma Wenger and Helen Royer.

Funeral Services for Roy will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 2:30 PM at the Meeting House 1155 Walnut Bottom Rd in Carlisle, PA with a visitation held for family and friends 2 hours prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the Services at Letort Cemetery in Carlisle. A reception will be held at the Meeting Church following the burial for family and friends.

Memorial Contributions in his memory may be made to the Meeting House Church or to Messiah Lifeways at Messiah Village 100 Mount Allen Drive Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 to their Endowment Fund.

Arrangements Entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA. 17013.

