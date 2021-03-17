Ruth N. Herman

July 31, 1931- March 12, 2021

Ruth Nell Owens Herman, 89, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2021 at home. She was born on July 31, 1931 in Augusta, Georgia and was the daughter of the late William Walker Owens and Brownie Daniels Owens.

In addition to her husband of nearly 68 years, J. Wolford Herman, Jr., she is survived by her two daughters, Gayle Rich (and her husband Don), of York, and Kathy O'Donnell (and her husband Jack), of Carlisle; her former daughter-in-law Constance Herman (Phillipy) of Carlisle, her sister-in-law Nancy Owens, of Rochester, NY, 15 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Gary W. Herman, 59, who died in January of this year following a bicycle accident, and four brothers, Harry Boone, Daniel Owens, Jack Owens and John Owens.

Ruth was a 1947 graduate of Chester High School in Chester, Georgia, and then earned her R.N. diploma in 1952 at the Columbia Hospital School of nursing. She was an employee of the Carlisle Hospital for 48 years, and worked virtually all shifts in every department during her career. She was so well known and so loved throughout the entire hospital, that many referred to her simply (and respectively) as 'mom' after her oldest, Gayle, joined "mom" as a fellow R.N. at Carlisle for several years.

Ruth attended Salem Stone Church for many years, serving with the Ladies Aid, before moving to Faith Chapel, where she served as a Sunday school teacher. And there is no doubt or argument that Ruth lived what she taught in church and at home. Give of yourself every day. A 14,000 mile example can be found in a dream trip. Not her dream trip, but her husband's dream trip. Pack up your gear and get in a camper mounted on the back of your pickup truck. Head west, then northwest, bound for Alaska. Your husband is smart enough to do this in the summer, but that doesn't prevent you from worrying a little. And it certainly doesn't stop you from going so far north that you are warned to avoid Polar Bears that could become an issue if you aren't careful. And it is so far north that you have the opportunity to fly in a small single engine plane from Denali National Park (did I mention you're afraid of heights?) heading off to land in that small plane on a glacier, one that is coincidently, named RUTH? You go - because it's your husband - and it's his dream trip. Your comment when you return safely to 'land' is "that was awesome!"

Retirement afforded her time with her grandchildren, going to what are always remembered as common, but are in reality, are irreplaceable formative events such as recitals, games, meets and graduations. Retirement also meant time on the road with their camper to share adventures and opportunities to visit her southern family. Her children always embraced their mother's loving, generous spirit. She was always there with care and support and time when she was needed. And nothing was more important to her than her Lord Jesus Christ, her family and friends. She and her husband had one more gift for each other the night she would join the Lord. As she was going back to bed, Wolford said to her, "we had a good day today. You have a good night." Her reply, "Yes we did. You too."

There will be an Open Visitation on Thursday, March 18 from 6-8PM at Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA 17013. Friends are welcome at Ruth's funeral at 1PM on Friday, March 19, also at Ewing Brothers Funeral Home where Pastor Michael Mayer of Faith Chapel will officiate. Graveside service to follow at Longsdorf Cemetery, 200 N. Locust Point Rd., New Kingstown, PA 17072. Memorial contributions in Ruth's honor may be made to Faith Chapel of Carlisle, 1453 Holly Pike, Carlisle, PA 17015. To join Ruth's virtual service on Friday at 1PM please visit www.EwingBrothers.com for further information.