Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruth D. McMahon
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Malpezzi Funeral Home
8 Market Plaza Way
Mechanicsburg, PA
Ruth D. McMahon
November 27, 1954- December 17, 2021

Ruth D. (Bailey) McMahon, age 67 of Carlisle, died suddenly on December 17, 2021 at the Carlisle Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Terrence McMahon with whom she celebrated 44 years of marriage in February.
Born in York, PA on November 27, 1954, Ruth graduated from York Suburban High, and was employed by Terranetti's Italian Bakery for many years. Besides being a talented pianist, Ruth had a passion for cooking and baking and was happiest when sharing her creations (especially her famous cherry-apple pie) with family and friends. In her earlier years, Ruth enjoyed world travel with her husband and in her later years was an avid player of Wordfeud with fellow enthusiasts from all over.
In addition to her husband and soulmate Terry, Ruth leaves her loving family: Gail and Tim McMahon of Camp Hill; Kathleen and Steve Myers of FL; Cheryl and Tom McMahon; Alicia and Dennis McMahon all of Boiling Springs; Linda and David McMahon of MA; Mary McMahon and Harry Barnes of VA; Susan and Rick McMahon of VA; and dozens of nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Malpezzi Funeral Home, 8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg. Graveside services will take place at 1:00 PM Wednesday, December 29th at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com
Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Malpezzi Funeral Home
8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg, PA
Dec
29
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
PA
Funeral services provided by:
Malpezzi Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Malpezzi Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My condolences to the entire McMahon family I am deeply sad to hear about Ruth I personally worked at the bakery on and off for years. She was a very happy and one of the nicest people I knew. May she be one of gods angels among us.
Bill Buttermore
Work
December 24, 2021
My condolences to the family I have known Ruth for a long time she was a very nice person to be around my God rest her soul God bless the family
Lester calaman
Work
December 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results