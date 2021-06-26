Sandra D. Morrison

August 26, 1942- June 23, 2021

Sandra D. Morrison, 78, of Shippensburg, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at UPMC Carlisle. She was born on August 26, 1942 in Hartford, CT and was a daughter of the late Harold W. Potter and Elizabeth (Duff) Potter and the widow of Roy L. "Les" Morrison who passed away on Jan. 11, 2014. Sandy graduated from Framingham High School, MA in 1960 and played on the high school softball team. She graduated from Secretarial school at Framingham, MA. After completing her schooling, she worked at Framingham Union Hospital as a Secretary. Sandy was a loving homemaker and retired from Cumberland County Nursing Home with 31 years of service as a C.N.A. She loved country music and all her boxer dogs she raised over the years. She is survived by two sons, Larry W. Morrison of Shippensburg and Roy W. (wife, Melanie) Morrison of Carlisle, two daughters, Lorie J. (husband, William) Bauer of Lancaster and Leisa A. Kennedy of Carlisle, five grandchildren; Tanya Wilde, Britney Halteman, Brandy Kinsler, Danielle Darhower and Jeff Oberschlake, six great-grandchildren; Hunter, Dante, Audrey, Hanna, Aliyah and Sunny Rae, two sisters, Cheryl Baer and Jacey Durham, three brothers, Harold, Brendon and Dan Potter and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Jason Halteman officiating. A visitation will be from 6 p.m. until time of services. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. www.Since1853.com.