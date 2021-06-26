Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sandra D. Morrison
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA

Sandra D. Morrison

August 26, 1942- June 23, 2021

Sandra D. Morrison, 78, of Shippensburg, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at UPMC Carlisle. She was born on August 26, 1942 in Hartford, CT and was a daughter of the late Harold W. Potter and Elizabeth (Duff) Potter and the widow of Roy L. "Les" Morrison who passed away on Jan. 11, 2014. Sandy graduated from Framingham High School, MA in 1960 and played on the high school softball team. She graduated from Secretarial school at Framingham, MA. After completing her schooling, she worked at Framingham Union Hospital as a Secretary. Sandy was a loving homemaker and retired from Cumberland County Nursing Home with 31 years of service as a C.N.A. She loved country music and all her boxer dogs she raised over the years. She is survived by two sons, Larry W. Morrison of Shippensburg and Roy W. (wife, Melanie) Morrison of Carlisle, two daughters, Lorie J. (husband, William) Bauer of Lancaster and Leisa A. Kennedy of Carlisle, five grandchildren; Tanya Wilde, Britney Halteman, Brandy Kinsler, Danielle Darhower and Jeff Oberschlake, six great-grandchildren; Hunter, Dante, Audrey, Hanna, Aliyah and Sunny Rae, two sisters, Cheryl Baer and Jacey Durham, three brothers, Harold, Brendon and Dan Potter and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Jason Halteman officiating. A visitation will be from 6 p.m. until time of services. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. www.Since1853.com.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jun. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
6:00p.m.
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA
Jun
30
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ewing Brothers Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Sandy was such an amazing person. I had known her for many years. She always had a smile on her face and an infectious laugh. She will definitely be missed. Our deepest sympathy goes out to you all.
Daphne & Clyde Comerer
Friend
July 30, 2021
Our condolences for Sandy´s families. She was a wonderful person. I´m glad we met. R I P.
George and Cindy Croutz
Family
June 30, 2021
What a wonderful beautiful person. So glad to have known you. R I P till we meet again.
Velma Miller
Family
June 27, 2021
To our beloved neighbor you were a beautiful person on the inside and out one of the nicest most caring thoughtful and would always take the time to say hello and chat with us in the driveway or yelling out across the lawn hey Michelle and Kurt how are you doing. We will miss you dearly and going to the mailbox will not be the same. Thank you sandy for the wonderful memories over the last 28 years rest easy our wonderful neighbor you will not be forgotten. Love your neighbors, Michelle and Kurt Russell and family.
Michelle Russell
June 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results