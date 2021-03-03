Danielle Leigh Daugherty

PARK HILLS – Danielle Leigh Daugherty, beautiful and talented daughter, caring and quick-witted sister, loving mother of one child, and loyal, good-humored friend to many, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the age of 29.

Danielle was born October 25, 1991, in Crystal City, Missouri, to Daniel L. Daugherty and Susan (Ward) Valle. Danielle graduated from North County High School in Bonne Terre in 2010. She attended the National Academy of Beauty Arts in Farmington, and studied Psychology at Mineral Area College. On July 20, 2014, she gave birth to her own beautiful daughter, Brooklyn Rae Hills. Danielle struggled with addiction, and went to sober living in Hollister, Missouri, in October of 2017. She moved back to Park Hills in December after working for 3 years to turn her life around, so she could reunite with her daughter. Danielle was working at Sana Lake Recovery Center in Dittmer, Missouri, as a member support specialist; she loved her job and found it fulfilling.

Danielle had a passion for art, drawing and painting, music, and cats. She also loved her work at the Downing Street Pour House, where she received many commendations from customers and for being a valued employee. Danielle was admired for the accomplishment of her sobriety and was an inspiration to others in the program. Danielle was baptized at the age 12 and recently through working the 12 steps at CORE found her faith in God. She was a loving cat mother to Rosie and Bubby-Boi, who equally loved their mother and made many biscuits for her. She was known for her quick wit, infectious giggle, and her kind and compassionate spirit.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Kelly Valle; grandfather, Carl Daugherty; grandmother, Barbara (Rice) Daugherty; and grandfather, James Walter Ward.

Danielle is survived by her daughter Brooklyn; her parents, Susan (Ward) Valle, and Dan and Tracy Daugherty; siblings, Bryant A. Daugherty, Cody Huff (Kirsten), and Rilea (Huff) Storm (Brett); grandmother, Ella (Mock) Frederick; uncles, Randy Daugherty and Philip Ward; along with several first and second cousins. Special Recognition should be extended to Kyle Gibson, who was Danielle's best friend for years.

A memorial service will be held Friday, March 5, 2021, at Coplin Funeral Home in Park Hills. In remembrance of Danielle's life, the family ask that a charitable donations be made to Farmington Pet Adoption Center, P.O. Box 44, Farmington, MO 63640.