Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Danielle Daugherty
1991 - 2021
BORN
1991
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Coplin's Funeral Home
910 Taylor Ave
Park Hills, MO

Danielle Leigh Daugherty

PARK HILLS – Danielle Leigh Daugherty, beautiful and talented daughter, caring and quick-witted sister, loving mother of one child, and loyal, good-humored friend to many, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the age of 29.

Danielle was born October 25, 1991, in Crystal City, Missouri, to Daniel L. Daugherty and Susan (Ward) Valle. Danielle graduated from North County High School in Bonne Terre in 2010. She attended the National Academy of Beauty Arts in Farmington, and studied Psychology at Mineral Area College. On July 20, 2014, she gave birth to her own beautiful daughter, Brooklyn Rae Hills. Danielle struggled with addiction, and went to sober living in Hollister, Missouri, in October of 2017. She moved back to Park Hills in December after working for 3 years to turn her life around, so she could reunite with her daughter. Danielle was working at Sana Lake Recovery Center in Dittmer, Missouri, as a member support specialist; she loved her job and found it fulfilling.

Danielle had a passion for art, drawing and painting, music, and cats. She also loved her work at the Downing Street Pour House, where she received many commendations from customers and for being a valued employee. Danielle was admired for the accomplishment of her sobriety and was an inspiration to others in the program. Danielle was baptized at the age 12 and recently through working the 12 steps at CORE found her faith in God. She was a loving cat mother to Rosie and Bubby-Boi, who equally loved their mother and made many biscuits for her. She was known for her quick wit, infectious giggle, and her kind and compassionate spirit.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Kelly Valle; grandfather, Carl Daugherty; grandmother, Barbara (Rice) Daugherty; and grandfather, James Walter Ward.

Danielle is survived by her daughter Brooklyn; her parents, Susan (Ward) Valle, and Dan and Tracy Daugherty; siblings, Bryant A. Daugherty, Cody Huff (Kirsten), and Rilea (Huff) Storm (Brett); grandmother, Ella (Mock) Frederick; uncles, Randy Daugherty and Philip Ward; along with several first and second cousins. Special Recognition should be extended to Kyle Gibson, who was Danielle's best friend for years.

A memorial service will be held Friday, March 5, 2021, at Coplin Funeral Home in Park Hills. In remembrance of Danielle's life, the family ask that a charitable donations be made to Farmington Pet Adoption Center, P.O. Box 44, Farmington, MO 63640.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Memorial service
Coplin's Funeral Home
910 Taylor Ave, Park Hills, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Coplin's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Coplin's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
So sorry to hear of this such a swwet young lady who danced w/my daughter, keeping you all in my thoughts & prayers
Janice Jenkins
June 14, 2021
Suz. My heart just breaks for you. I´m at a loss for words. You know I´m here and praying. I do pray God comforts you in a way only he can. I love you.
Ginger
March 4, 2021
Harold and I are so sorry to hear about Danielle. I taught her when she was a beautiful and creative 7th grader. I´m sure she grew more beautiful and loving over the years. We pray memories will help you through this difficult time. In Christian Love. Nancy and Harold Huff
Nancy Huff
March 4, 2021
I am so saddened by the news of Danielle's passing. I would have been there to try and support you in some way. She was beautiful. I had lost track of her over the years. I bet her little girl is adorable. You will be in my prayers. I love and miss you my friend.
Jane McDowell
March 4, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss of your beautiful daughter. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Rod Patt
March 4, 2021
Tracy said the funeral is 03/05/2021. I think public visitation is from 11am to 1pm. I'm so sorry for your loss. Danielle used to be a very good friend of mine. I'm very sad to hear about her passing. My condolences.
Courtney Barron
March 3, 2021
Donna Ward
March 3, 2021
Sending prayers and hugs to your family then so sorry for your loss
Terri Hammuck
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results