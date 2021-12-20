Menu
David Lynn Isabel
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St
Farmington, MO

David Lynn Isabel

FARMINGTON – David Lynn Isabel, of Farmington, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the age of 69. He was born in Bonne Terre on April 14, 1952, to the late Thomas Isabel and Neova (Moody) Isabel.

David grew up in Farmington where he graduated from high school in 1970. He went on to attend Gemology School in Quincy, Illinois. He had a lifelong career in the jewelry business. In retirement he continued as a jeweler and worked out of his home doing work for all the customers and friends he met along the way. David loved to fish. He also was very musical and played bluegrass music on the guitar and mandolin. David was a faithful member of Farmington Church of Christ. He was a devoted family man who loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, Cindy (Watson) Isabel; granddaughters, Riley (Ethan) Graham and Madison (Brandon) Jones; four great grandchildren; brother, Tommy Jo (Sharon) Isabel; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Private graveside services will be held later in the week at Parkview Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Farmington Church of Christ at 525 Maple Street, Farmington, MO 63640. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Dec. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Cozean Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Tom, I am so sorry to learn about David and regret being unable to speak with you personally. I last texted with him about having our flags flying on Pearl Harbor day and I thought of our fathers. My heart breaks for you but I can remember the sound of laughter that came from your family and pray it will ease your grief as you hear it. I love you, Tom.
Dennis Rogers
December 24, 2021
Cindy, I am so sorry, know that thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time.
Marita Akers
December 21, 2021
I will miss the great discussions we had about local events, fire fighting in the past. We will all miss Dave!
Kary Buckley
Friend
December 20, 2021
Rest In Peace David. David was one of the kindest man I ever met. Love and prayers to your family. God bless.
Angelina Montella
Other
December 20, 2021
