David Lynn Isabel

FARMINGTON – David Lynn Isabel, of Farmington, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the age of 69. He was born in Bonne Terre on April 14, 1952, to the late Thomas Isabel and Neova (Moody) Isabel.

David grew up in Farmington where he graduated from high school in 1970. He went on to attend Gemology School in Quincy, Illinois. He had a lifelong career in the jewelry business. In retirement he continued as a jeweler and worked out of his home doing work for all the customers and friends he met along the way. David loved to fish. He also was very musical and played bluegrass music on the guitar and mandolin. David was a faithful member of Farmington Church of Christ. He was a devoted family man who loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, Cindy (Watson) Isabel; granddaughters, Riley (Ethan) Graham and Madison (Brandon) Jones; four great grandchildren; brother, Tommy Jo (Sharon) Isabel; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Private graveside services will be held later in the week at Parkview Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Farmington Church of Christ at 525 Maple Street, Farmington, MO 63640. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.