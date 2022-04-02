Josephine 'Jo' Rose Douglas

FARMINGTON – Josephine "Jo" Rose Douglas, of Farmington, entered into eternal rest on March 29, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 80. She was born on August 8, 1941, in Ellsinore, Missouri, to the late Paul and Della (Davis) Shook. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Douglas, her siblings, Nadine Dorris, Polly King, Betty Baker, and Earl Shook, and her son in law, Jade Anderson.

Jo is survived by her children, Glenda Anderson of Butte, Montana, and Billy Douglas of Farmington, her grandchildren, Lacey Howell, Christina Brackett, Lorin Douglas, and Billy Douglas, her great-grandchildren, Koy Ketcherside, Aalyia, Brianna, Derek, Haylee, Skyla, Jayden, and Violette, her siblings, George (Kay) Shook of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, and Paul Shook of Farmington, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Jo worked as a waitress for many years at the Catfish Kettle before retiring in 2011. She enjoyed reading books, gardening, mowing, and going to yard sales. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Interment to follow at Pendleton Cemetery. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.