Shirley Ann Kazmierczak
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St
Farmington, MO

Shirley Kazmierczak

FREDERICKTOWN – Shirley Ann Kazmierczak of Fredericktown, entered into eternal rest on January 3, 2022, at her residence at the age of 88. She was born on January 2, 1934, in Canandaigua, New York, to the late Albert and Eileen (Santry) Kirchhoff. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Kazmierczak.

Shirley is survived by her children, Kathleen (husband, Carl) Nicklos of Washington, Gregory (wife, Carolyn) Kazmierczak of Texas, Mark (wife, Paula) Kazmierczak of New York, Kevin (wife, Annette) Kazmierczak of Fredericktown, Christopher (wife, Carmella) Kazmierczak of Farmington, and Jennifer Gibson of New York, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, her sister, Charlene (Tom Nichols) Hunt of New York, and nephews, Eric and Jason.

Shirley was a faithful Christian and member and prayer warrior for Grace Family Outreach Church in Park Hills. She enjoyed gardening but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022, from 4 P.M. until 7 P.M. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Shirley's family. View the video tribute and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO
Jan
8
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Cozean Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
