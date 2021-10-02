Vera B. Edgar

FARMINGTON – Vera B. Edgar of Farmington passed away September 27, 2021, at Camelot Nursing and Rehab at the age of 90. She was born November 5, 1930 in Eunice, Missouri, to the late Wesley Bryan Dodson and Alice Elizabeth (Edwards) Dodson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Edgar; and her siblings, Eugene, Linus and Dan Dodson; Imogene Dickinson and Dorothy Ames.

Vera attended school in Kansas City, Missouri, and later at Mineral Area College where she studied nursing. She was a licensed practical nurse and worked at the State Hospital in Farmington and then at Community Hospital for several years. Vera and Norman then relocated to the state of California for a while before returning to Farmington in 2000. Traveling was a favorite pastime of Vera's and she and Norman traveled to many destinations in the United States. They especially enjoyed traveling to Veteran's conventions in various locations of the country. Vera was an accomplished cook whose ham and beans and biscuits will not be forgotten. She was also an avid reader. She was a member of Unity Church in Farmington.

Survivors include her two sons, Ron (Tecia) Sloan and John Sloan; grandsons, Stephen Sloan, David Sloan, Aaron Sloan, Michael Sloan, and Tyler Fox; a brother, Roy Dodson; numerous nephews, nieces, and extended family.

Visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 6 at 1 p.m. in Springfield, Missouri at the Missouri Veteran's Cemetery where she will be buried alongside her late husband. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Serenity Hospice. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.