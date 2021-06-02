What a fabulous and fitting tribute to a very good human being. We always marveled at the many talents Alex possessed and put to good use. Although saddened by his sudden departure from this earth, we find great peace in knowing that his time here was full. He will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to call him friend. Kim and I send our sincerest condolences to Annie, Annabelle and Alex's family.

David and Kim Sloan Friend June 2, 2021