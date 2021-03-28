Brian Douglas FarantBrian Douglas Farant, 72, of Syria, Va., Madison County, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at UVA Medical Center. He was born on January 26, 1949, in Port Chester, N.Y., to the late Rudolph Douglas Farant and Edna Winnifred Hoggard Farant. He was also predeceased by his sister, Joan Susan Farant and grandparents, Willie Earl "Bill" Hoggard and Winnifred Estelle Putnam Hoggard.He is survived by his loving daughters, Tiffany Jaclyn Nunez, and Tory Lynn Scarfone and husband, Anthony Paul Scarfone III; brothers, Theo Walter Benton Jr., Timothy Warren Farant, and David Allen Farant; grandchildren, Jose Luis Nunez Jr., Alissa Lynn Scarfone, Anthony John Scarfone, and Jayla Ann Nunez; former wife, Nancy Belluscio Borek; uncle, Butch Hoggard; special neighbors and lifelong friends, Michael and Ivy Corbin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.Brian graduated from Port Chester Senior High School in 1966. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he served two tours of duty. He was a true American who loved his country. He worked and retired from Diebold, Inc. after 30 years plus. His children and grandchildren meant everything to him, and he cherished the time he spent with his family, friends, and neighbors.A graveside service conducted by Pastor David LeFon was held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Criglersville Cemetery.