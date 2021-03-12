Charlotte Worrell
November 24, 1964 - March 2, 2021
Charlotte Agnes Worrell, born November 24, 1964, in Los Angeles, California, passed on March 2, 2021, at 6:45 a.m., surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her father, Claude Vibart Worrell Sr.
She is survived by her mother, Ruth James Worrell; her siblings, Claude Vibart Worrell II (Kathryn Laughon) and Amy Elizabeth Worrell; her niece and nephews, Nadjeeb, Althea, and Quinton; her beloved dog, Kiki, several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and her countless friends. Charlotte was a lifelong lover of animals. She famously took in any that were in need. She sorely missed her cat Jake and her dogs, Bo and George. Her compassion reached beyond her love of animals to her friends, family, and humanity.
Charlotte will be dearly missed. Her laugh could light up a room and she will be forever known for her generosity and use of colorful language. Her favorite things included the beach, her family, and her various pets. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the following organizations, Side by Side Charlottesville, The American Cancer Society
, or Caring for Creatures. A life celebration will be set at a warmer and safer time. Thank you for your love and support at this time.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 12, 2021.