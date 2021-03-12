I had the pleasure of working with Charlotte, and she became one of the most endearing, supportive, and loved people in my life. She made me laugh, made me look at life from a more positive perspective, and ALWAYS had words of wisdom (yes, sometimes colorful, perfect words) to share. She gave of herself, and she is greatly missed. I can hear her now, amidst all our sadness and heartbreak: "Oh, stop it. I´m fine!" We know, Charlotte, we know. We still miss you, but we will try to pick ourselves up and continue with you in our hearts. Thank you for being a true friend.

Misti Warriner March 13, 2021