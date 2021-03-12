Menu
Charlotte Worrell
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
Charlotte Worrell

November 24, 1964 - March 2, 2021

Charlotte Agnes Worrell, born November 24, 1964, in Los Angeles, California, passed on March 2, 2021, at 6:45 a.m., surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her father, Claude Vibart Worrell Sr.

She is survived by her mother, Ruth James Worrell; her siblings, Claude Vibart Worrell II (Kathryn Laughon) and Amy Elizabeth Worrell; her niece and nephews, Nadjeeb, Althea, and Quinton; her beloved dog, Kiki, several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and her countless friends. Charlotte was a lifelong lover of animals. She famously took in any that were in need. She sorely missed her cat Jake and her dogs, Bo and George. Her compassion reached beyond her love of animals to her friends, family, and humanity.

Charlotte will be dearly missed. Her laugh could light up a room and she will be forever known for her generosity and use of colorful language. Her favorite things included the beach, her family, and her various pets. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the following organizations, Side by Side Charlottesville, The American Cancer Society, or Caring for Creatures. A life celebration will be set at a warmer and safer time. Thank you for your love and support at this time.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I went to high school with Charlotte. She was always kind and had a smile for everybody; the world will be a lesser place without her.
James Reynolds
School
September 23, 2021
I had the pleasure of working with Charlotte, and she became one of the most endearing, supportive, and loved people in my life. She made me laugh, made me look at life from a more positive perspective, and ALWAYS had words of wisdom (yes, sometimes colorful, perfect words) to share. She gave of herself, and she is greatly missed. I can hear her now, amidst all our sadness and heartbreak: "Oh, stop it. I´m fine!" We know, Charlotte, we know. We still miss you, but we will try to pick ourselves up and continue with you in our hearts. Thank you for being a true friend.
Misti Warriner
March 13, 2021
Fran and Marshall
March 12, 2021
