Dale Connors, 87, of Ilion, New York, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Karen "Karry" Connors, of 52 years, and his faithful canine companion, Finny. He is also survived by his son, Sean Connors, of Fayetteville, Arkansas; his daughter, Shannon Hoffman, son-in-law, Steve Hoffman, and grandchildren, Stephen and Sydney Hoffman of Cornelius, N.C.; his daughter, Casey Napoli, her partner, Brian Barnes, granddaughters, Shea and Kaelin Napoli, and their father, Jamie Napoli, of Ilion, N.Y.; and his son, Clancy Connors and daughter-in-law, Shannon Connors, of Charlottesville, Va. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Betty Connors and sister, Denise "Nesie" Brock. He also leaves behind his brother, Bill Connors, sister-in-law, Patricia Connors, of Simsbury, Conn., several nieces and nephews, a 1953 MG TD, and an occasionally good golf game.
A graduate of The Ohio State University and life-long Buckeye fan, Dale taught fifth grade at Reese Road Elementary School in Frankfort, N.Y. for 32 years. He was known to family and friends for his kindness and generosity, his vivid storytelling, and his singular, if not always sharp, sense of humor.
The family would like to thank all those who have reached out to offer their condolences, share memories of Dale, and support the family with gifts of food and flowers. They would especially like to thank Henry and Connie White for their friendship and many kindnesses during this difficult time. The family is grateful to the staff of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital for the exceptional care they offered Dale, and for allaying his concerns by ensuring that he was able to watch the Ohio State-Maryland game on the television set in his hospital room. The family also wishes to thank the Toyota Motor Corporation for making a "damned-good Camry."
A memorial service celebrating Dale's life will be held in Ilion, N.Y. in May, with details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dale Connors Memorial Scholarship Fund, which will support students in the Frankfort-Schuyler Central School District. Checks should be made out to Shannon Connors with a note in the memo section mentioning The Dale Connors Memorial Scholarship and can be mailed to Clancy and Shannon Connors, 1400 Rialto St. Charlottesville, VA 22902.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
Mr. Connors was by far our kids favorite teacher. He encouraged them to write creatively and they always came home with humorous stories about what he did in class. Everyone was given equal attention and benefited from his kind nature. Our condolences to all the Connors family.
Peter and Mary Ellen Daly
School
January 14, 2022
My sincerest condolences to the entire family. I was in his very first 5th grade class at Reese Road and without a doubt we all loved him so very very much. Two outstanding MRMORIES..and he was on good humor about our prank..we hid in the cupboards and when he returned to an empty classroom...we all stayed hidden for a bit and then surprised him..he could not have taken it better...I remember too,his convertible roadsters..he was the coolest. I consider myself so fortunate to have had him for my teacher..oh and he was pretty handsome too
MaryJean Valente
January 11, 2022
Mr. Connors was one of my most favorite teachers. He was always so patient and kind. I was lucky enough to also be able to work with him. I became a teacher to help children the way Mr. Connors did. He was a great person. Prayers to your family.
Jill DeLuke-Puleo
Work
January 10, 2022
Our hearts are with you as you grieve a wonderful, kind Grandpa & Dad. Prayers of comfort during this time. - Love The Judd's
Vicki, Ava, Deacon & Reese Judd
Friend
January 10, 2022
What a lovely tribute. My sincere sympathy to all of you.
Ann Farmer
January 10, 2022
We are so sad to hear of Dale's passing- he was such a kind man, Garrett's favorite teacher! He was so welcoming when we were teenagers- always with a smile, allowing me to come to their home anytime. I loved his humor and the love he had for his dogs. Our thoughts are with you all.