Dale Connors



Dale Connors, 87, of Ilion, New York, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Karen "Karry" Connors, of 52 years, and his faithful canine companion, Finny. He is also survived by his son, Sean Connors, of Fayetteville, Arkansas; his daughter, Shannon Hoffman, son-in-law, Steve Hoffman, and grandchildren, Stephen and Sydney Hoffman of Cornelius, N.C.; his daughter, Casey Napoli, her partner, Brian Barnes, granddaughters, Shea and Kaelin Napoli, and their father, Jamie Napoli, of Ilion, N.Y.; and his son, Clancy Connors and daughter-in-law, Shannon Connors, of Charlottesville, Va. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Betty Connors and sister, Denise "Nesie" Brock. He also leaves behind his brother, Bill Connors, sister-in-law, Patricia Connors, of Simsbury, Conn., several nieces and nephews, a 1953 MG TD, and an occasionally good golf game.



A graduate of The Ohio State University and life-long Buckeye fan, Dale taught fifth grade at Reese Road Elementary School in Frankfort, N.Y. for 32 years. He was known to family and friends for his kindness and generosity, his vivid storytelling, and his singular, if not always sharp, sense of humor.



The family would like to thank all those who have reached out to offer their condolences, share memories of Dale, and support the family with gifts of food and flowers. They would especially like to thank Henry and Connie White for their friendship and many kindnesses during this difficult time. The family is grateful to the staff of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital for the exceptional care they offered Dale, and for allaying his concerns by ensuring that he was able to watch the Ohio State-Maryland game on the television set in his hospital room. The family also wishes to thank the Toyota Motor Corporation for making a "damned-good Camry."



A memorial service celebrating Dale's life will be held in Ilion, N.Y. in May, with details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dale Connors Memorial Scholarship Fund, which will support students in the Frankfort-Schuyler Central School District. Checks should be made out to Shannon Connors with a note in the memo section mentioning The Dale Connors Memorial Scholarship and can be mailed to Clancy and Shannon Connors, 1400 Rialto St. Charlottesville, VA 22902.



Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 10, 2022.