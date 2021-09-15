David Glenn Bates



July 12, 1957 - August 28, 2021



David Glenn Bates, 64, of Charlottesville, Va., affectionately known as Ole Dave, the son of the late Otto Bates and Lucy Hollands Bates of Cismont, Va., peacefully transitioned from his earthly life into his final eternal rest with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, August 28, 2021. He leaves to join his beloved daughter and solid ace, the late Amanda LeShaun Bates for whom he sorely mourned with a broken heart, and, many family members who have gone before him.



David received his education in the Albemarle County Public School systems where he excelled in academics, and, in athletics as a first string, star forward in football and basketball as well as track and field. Thereafter, David attended Virginia State University completing one year before pursuing employment as a lineman in the City of Charlottesville Gas Division. While there David held out hope of landing the career of his dreams with Virginia Electric and Power Company; presently, Dominion Energy. There David held positions as lineman, continued his education through the company education program to become a master electrician, and, acted as interim foreman of the electricians department briefly.



Ole Dave was a diehard football fan, knew the game inside and out, with the Pittsburgh Steelers being 'his' team; a passion that he shared with his Ace. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, Spades and Bid Whist player. His fish was always bigger, his "buck" had more points, and, partner beware if you played the wrong card! No one could out walk him! And, everyone knew about that trademark cup!



To laugh, love, and, to cherish the memories of Ole Dave he leaves his children, Quincy and Shaun Bates of Esmont, Virginia, David Jr. and Danielle of South Boston, Va.; his grandchildren, Rayquan Thomas of Charlottesville, Va.; his buckshot, Julian Walker of Greenwood, Va., Jayden Damron of Scottsville, Va. and Elijah Owens of Louisa, Va.



David also leaves his devoted brothers, and sisters, Otto Bates (Linda) Rosehill, Va., Ernest Bates (Joyce) of Virginia Beach, Va., George Bates of Charlottesville, Va., Johnny Bates (Lee) of Cismont, Va., Marjorie Quarles, Cobham, Va., and Lucy Rainey "Jim" of Chattanooga, Tenn.



David will be dearly missed by his multitude of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, family and great friends.



Remaining in his stead are also his former wife, Norma "Vicki" Bates; "his" mother-in-law, taking on a sense of sole ownership to her, his committed and loyal friend and counselor, the Rev. Loretta W. Wyant and their family.



The families would like to thank the McClenny Funeral Services for their friendship with David, and, their professionalism in their preparations of David's remains.



There will be a graveside service officiated by the Rev. Loretta Wyant at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 3045 Morgantown Rd., Ivy, VA 22903 on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 2 p.m.



Given the present Covid climate the families wish to ask that anyone who plans to attend wear masks regardless of vaccination status. Thank you respectfully.



McClenney Funeral Services



600 Henry Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22903



Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 15, 2021.