David Glenn Bates, 64, of Charlottesville, Va., affectionately known as Ole Dave, the son of the late Otto Bates and Lucy Hollands Bates of Cismont, Va., peacefully transitioned from his earthly life into his final eternal rest with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, August 28, 2021. He leaves to join his beloved daughter and solid ace, the late Amanda LeShaun Bates for whom he sorely mourned with a broken heart, and, many family members who have gone before him.
David received his education in the Albemarle County Public School systems where he excelled in academics, and, in athletics as a first string, star forward in football and basketball as well as track and field. Thereafter, David attended Virginia State University completing one year before pursuing employment as a lineman in the City of Charlottesville Gas Division. While there David held out hope of landing the career of his dreams with Virginia Electric and Power Company; presently, Dominion Energy. There David held positions as lineman, continued his education through the company education program to become a master electrician, and, acted as interim foreman of the electricians department briefly.
Ole Dave was a diehard football fan, knew the game inside and out, with the Pittsburgh Steelers being 'his' team; a passion that he shared with his Ace. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, Spades and Bid Whist player. His fish was always bigger, his "buck" had more points, and, partner beware if you played the wrong card! No one could out walk him! And, everyone knew about that trademark cup!
To laugh, love, and, to cherish the memories of Ole Dave he leaves his children, Quincy and Shaun Bates of Esmont, Virginia, David Jr. and Danielle of South Boston, Va.; his grandchildren, Rayquan Thomas of Charlottesville, Va.; his buckshot, Julian Walker of Greenwood, Va., Jayden Damron of Scottsville, Va. and Elijah Owens of Louisa, Va.
David also leaves his devoted brothers, and sisters, Otto Bates (Linda) Rosehill, Va., Ernest Bates (Joyce) of Virginia Beach, Va., George Bates of Charlottesville, Va., Johnny Bates (Lee) of Cismont, Va., Marjorie Quarles, Cobham, Va., and Lucy Rainey "Jim" of Chattanooga, Tenn.
David will be dearly missed by his multitude of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, family and great friends.
Remaining in his stead are also his former wife, Norma "Vicki" Bates; "his" mother-in-law, taking on a sense of sole ownership to her, his committed and loyal friend and counselor, the Rev. Loretta W. Wyant and their family.
The families would like to thank the McClenny Funeral Services for their friendship with David, and, their professionalism in their preparations of David's remains.
There will be a graveside service officiated by the Rev. Loretta Wyant at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 3045 Morgantown Rd., Ivy, VA 22903 on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 2 p.m.
Given the present Covid climate the families wish to ask that anyone who plans to attend wear masks regardless of vaccination status. Thank you respectfully.
To the Bates family: We have been knowing and friends with David for many years. Sending heartfelt condolences to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you .
Ted and Peggy Bruce
September 23, 2021
So sorry to hear keeping of David's passing. I will be keeping all of the family in my prayers.
Bruce Wetzel
Friend
September 18, 2021
My heart and prayers go out to the entire Bates family. He was older, but we all grew up together. David was always kind, and friendly. He was a good "dude", from an even greater family. Rest in Peace "Ole Dave".
Samuel "Sammy" Gatewood
Friend
September 18, 2021
With deepest condolences we are praying for the family and so sorry for your loss. David was an awesome friend and I still remember the Great Times that we shared at work and definitely at Play . Rest Well My Friend.
Reginald Anderson Sr and Family
Friend
September 17, 2021
I knew David over 30 years he was my best male friend in Charlottesville and I love him and miss him dearly. To the Bates family and Charlottesville on a whole. He will always be missed and thought of with great affection and laughter
Dusty Hamilton
Friend
September 16, 2021
The members and supporters of the Albemarle High School Alumni Association were very sorry to hear about David´s passing. It is always sad to lose a member of the Albemarle family, and we offer our condolences to his family and friends.
Albemarle High School Alumni Association
September 15, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the family....
Sharon Johnson
Friend
September 15, 2021
It is with my deepest Sympathy to hear of David's passing. He was a friend to our family (Michael, Gregory, Sheila Durrette) and will be missed. He always kept us laughing with great conversation. He will be missed yet GOD needed him more. Blessing to the immediate family and friends. PEACE & BLESSINGS
Lisa Durrette
Friend
September 15, 2021
SENDING HEARTFELT LOVE AND SYMPATHY AT THIS SAD TIME...TO ALL OF THE FAMILY ..ALWAYS REMEMBER THE GOOD TIMES YOU SHARED AND TRUST IN GOD.....WITH LOVE...THE SIMS FAMILY...
LESSIE AND LUTHER SIMS
Friend
September 15, 2021
Lifting prayers for comfort and beautiful memories for David's family. So sorry to hear about his passing.
Laurie Chapman Blakey
September 15, 2021
Uncle David this your out right favorite niece as you say I will miss you. Love you uncle you fought a good fight rest in piece
Meannie
September 15, 2021
Sorry for your loss Crozet friend that attended high school with you graduated yr before David stay strong family
Ava j stout Johnson maiden name
School
September 15, 2021
I'm very sorry about David,just found out yesterday.My prayers go's out to the family, love DELLA