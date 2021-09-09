Earl T. Lockley Sr.



April 15, 1932 - September 6, 2021



Earl T. Lockley Sr., of Charlottesville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 6, 2021. He was born on April 15, 1932, to the late Thomas E. Lockley and Annie J. (Farrar) Lockley.



He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Annie Lockley; five children, Caroline, Earl Jr., Eric, Robert, and Gregory; a sister, Joan Elliott; and a host of relatives and friends.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Oakwood Cemetery, Charlottesville, Va.



Published by Daily Progress from Sep. 9 to Sep. 14, 2021.