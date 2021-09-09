To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Vivian Williams Miller
Family
September 12, 2021
Greg and Family, I am so sorry to hear about the passing of your father. Please know that your friends are praying for your strength during this difficult time. Blessing and peace to your family.
Elnora Grooms
September 12, 2021
Praying for the Lockley family for comfort in the days ahead.
Peter Claud
September 9, 2021
The Martin family was deeply saddened to hear about the death of Mr. Lockley, Sr.
My dad, Warren Martin had great respect for him. He was a wonderful craftsman. He served as a pallbearer at my fathers funeral. Rest In Peace Mr. Lockley. Tell my Dad that we miss him.
Gayle Martin Legner
September 9, 2021
