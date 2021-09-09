Menu
Earl T. Lockley Sr.
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw
Charlottesville, VA
Earl T. Lockley Sr.

April 15, 1932 - September 6, 2021

Earl T. Lockley Sr., of Charlottesville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 6, 2021. He was born on April 15, 1932, to the late Thomas E. Lockley and Annie J. (Farrar) Lockley.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Annie Lockley; five children, Caroline, Earl Jr., Eric, Robert, and Gregory; a sister, Joan Elliott; and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Oakwood Cemetery, Charlottesville, Va.
Published by Daily Progress from Sep. 9 to Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Vivian Williams Miller
Family
September 12, 2021
Greg and Family, I am so sorry to hear about the passing of your father. Please know that your friends are praying for your strength during this difficult time. Blessing and peace to your family.
Elnora Grooms
September 12, 2021
Praying for the Lockley family for comfort in the days ahead.
Peter Claud
September 9, 2021
The Martin family was deeply saddened to hear about the death of Mr. Lockley, Sr. My dad, Warren Martin had great respect for him. He was a wonderful craftsman. He served as a pallbearer at my fathers funeral. Rest In Peace Mr. Lockley. Tell my Dad that we miss him.
Gayle Martin Legner
September 9, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Jerome& Karen Hill
Friend
September 9, 2021
